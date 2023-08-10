5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: August 10-16

Photograph courtesy of Live Nation

Beyoncé: Renaissance World Tour

When: August 11, 12, and 14

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Cost: Varies, but Ticketmaster had tickets starting at $175 at press time

Details: Queen Bey brings her showstopper three-day tour to downtown this weekend. If you’re not able to snag tickets for the concerts, there are a bunch of Beyoncé-themed parties, pop-ups and drag brunches happening all around town—Eater has a roundup here. And if you haven’t yet listened to the disco-infused Renaissance, now is certainly the time to give the album a spin.

ATL 50 Hip-Hop

When: Through August 31

Where: Varies

Cost: Varies

Details: In honor of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, the mayor’s office recently announced a month-long series of events celebrating Atlanta’s monumental contributions to the genre. The marquee event—a free concert at Lakewood Amphitheater on Saturday featuring T.I., Goodie Mob, EarthGang, and more—is already sold out, but other events happening this week include a block party at the Future Gallery on August 12 and a mural unveiling at Guardian Studios, also on August 12. See the full event calendar here.

BeReggae Music and Arts Festival

When: August 11-13

Where: Piedmont Park

Cost: Free admission

Details: Billing itself as the largest reggae festival in the South, this three-day celebration features plenty of live music, food and drink, and art. Friday features an “Atlanta Nite” concert with 70s, 80s, and 90s music. Reggae band Third World will celebrate their 50th anniversary with a 90-minute grand finale set on Sunday.

Atlanta Wine Walk

When: August 12

Where: Live! At the Battery Atlanta

Cost: $40 for general admission

Details: This event, now in its 4th year, benefits Bert’s Big Adventure and lets wine aficionados sample different varieties either out on the Battery’s patio or inside the Live bar. (With temps in the 90s this weekend, don’t be afraid to embrace the air conditioning.)

Chalk Art Festival

When: August 11

Where: Downtown Duluth

Cost: Free

Details: August is Art Month in Duluth, and on Friday, several chalk artists will draw masterpieces on the pavement in downtown Duluth. Come out to participate in the collaborative chalk mural and grab a bite from food vendors like Hapa Kitchen, Ponko Chicken, the Funnel Cake Guys. There’s also an art walk to explore from the Duluth Fine Arts League.