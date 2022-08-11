5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: August 11-14

Photograph by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

BeReggae Music and Arts Festival

When: August 12-14

Where: Piedmont Park

Cost: Free to attend

Details: Enjoy Afro-Caribbean culture with this two day music festival in Piedmont Park featuring acts like Tito Puente Jr. and Ceelo Green as well as food and art vendors.

Atlanta Falcons Open Practice

When: August 15 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Cost: $5

Details: See the Falcons take the field ahead of the 2022 season at their only open practice held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Vinyl Verse Tour 2022

When: August 12

Where: Lakewood Amphitheatre

Cost: Tickets start at $29.50

Details: Wiz Khalifa and Logic appear live in Atlanta as part of their nearly month-long tour. The performance will also feature special guests 24kGoldn, DJ DRAMA, C Dot Castro, and Fedd the God.

Widespread Panic

When: August 10-13

Where: Fox Theatre

Cost: Tickets start at $75

Details: Widespread Panic returns to their native Georgia to appear at the Fox Theatre four nights in a row.

Brew Fest 2022

When: August 13 from 3-7 p.m.

Where: The Battery Atlanta

Cost: $40, must be 21 or older

Details: Terrapin Beer Co. and and Live! at The Battery present this event featuring live music, vendors, and more than 100 beers for sampling.