5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: August 18–21

Photograph courtesy of Aurora Theatre

Mary Poppins

When: August 18–September 11

Where: Aurora Theatre, Lawrenceville

Cost: $21–74

Details: The award-winning Mary Poppins musical returns to the Aurora Theatre for its opening weekend with Galen Crawley in the title role, a performance in 2014 that earned her the Outstanding Lead Female Actor in a Musical Suzi Bass Award. With additional songs, rediscover the Disney classic with a performance that you can’t miss.

Piedmont Park Arts Festival

When: August 20–21

Where: Piedmont Park

Cost: Free to attend

Details: Explore one of the largest arts festivals in the Southeast with over 250 painters, sculptors, glassblowers, photographers, and more exhibiting their work at Piedmont Park. The event will also offer artist demonstrations, food and drink, a children’s play area, and live music over the two days.

Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival

When: August 19–20

Where: Adams Park, Kennesaw

Cost: Free to attend

Details: Reap the rewards of this barbecue cook-off in Kennesaw that features professional and amateur grillmasters. The two-day event also includes a kid’s cook-off, peach desserts, live music, and a cornhole tournament.

German Bierfest

When: August 20 from 1 to 6 p.m.

Where: Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark

Cost: $60 for general admission; $120 for the VIP experience

Details: Atlanta’s 19th annual German Bierfest has moved to the Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark. With your ticket, enjoy complimentary German beer and wine tastings, bratwurst and pretzels from Atlanta-area German restaurants, and musical performances.

The Tortoise, the Hare & Other Aesop’s Fables

When: August 10–September 18

Where: Center for Puppetry Arts

Cost: $22.00 for nonmembers; $16.50 for members

Details: Take the family to watch Aesop’s fables through song and dance at the Center for Puppetry Arts. The musical features The Tortoise and the Hare, The Lion and the Mouse, and more all designed for the very young to learn and enjoy.