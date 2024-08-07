5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: August 7-13

Photograph by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Future and Metro Boomin: We Trust You Tour

When: August 8

Where: State Farm Arena

Cost: $170+

Details: Atlanta native Future joins producer Metro Boomin to perform their latest collaborations, We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You on Thursday. Both albums were released this spring, and the former debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Tickets options include VIP packages that come with lounge access, exclusive photo ops, and gifts.

Improv in the Park

When: August 8

Where: Atlantic Green at Atlantic Station

Cost: Free

Details: Whole World Improv Theatre, which turns 30 this year, brings laughs to Atlantic Station with their free Improv in the Park outdoor show. Be prepared for audience interaction and spontaneous games. Make sure to bring your own blankets, lawn chairs, and snacks.

Krog Street Market’s 10 Year Anniversary

When: August 10

Where: Krog Street Market

Cost: Free

Details: Believe it or not, the popular food hall turns 10 this year, and the celebration includes music, face painting, and of course, food. The iconic location in Inman Park will feature performances by Noteworthy and Jon Q, as well as balloon animals and caricature artists for kids. The event starts outdoors at 4 p.m. in the Krog Street Patio.

Atlanta Funk Fest

When: August 10-11

Where: Wolf Creek Amphitheater

Cost: $65+

Details: The hip-hop and R&B music festival celebrates its 25th anniversary this year with two lineups in Atlanta. On Saturday, watch artists like the Isley Brothers, Stokley, and Donnel Jones perform live, followed by Erykah Badu, Big Boi, Goodie Mob, and more on Sunday. Tickets are available as both individual day passes and discounted 2-day passes.

Owl at Home

When: August 13-September 8

Where: Center for Puppetry Arts

Cost: $23

Details: Watch the adaptation of Arnold Lobel’s illustrated book come to life, part of the Center’s “Theater for the Very Young” series. With myriad puppetry styles and an actual Eastern Screech Owl appearance on the 16th, the show is for anyone over the age of two. Tickets to any performance also include admission to the Worlds of Puppetry Museum and the Down in Fraggle Rock exhibit.

Sports corner: Atlanta home games

The Braves play the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park this weekend, from August 6-8, for a three-game series. Info here