5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: July 13–19

Blink-182 World Tour
When: July 13
Where: State Farm Arena
Cost: $39 and up
Details: At their biggest tour ever, the award-winning rockers will return to Atlanta for an unforgettable night.
Stamp and Scrapbook Expo
When: July 14-15
Where: Gas South Convention Center, Duluth
Cost: $10 for admission
Details: Calling all card makers, stampers, and scrapbook enthusiasts: This event caters to paper crafters of all experience levels and gives them the opportunity to swap ideas with other creators and learn fun, new techniques at several workshops.
Alternative Symphony Presents An Orchestra Rendition Of Dr. Dre 2001
When: July 14
Where: Buckhead Theatre
Cost: $31-$46.50
Details: Alternative Symphony, which describes themselves as a “modern” orchestra with strings, brass, percussion, DJs, and vocalists, brings Dr. Dre’s iconic 2001 album to life in a way you’ve never heard before.
Westside BeltLine 5k-8k
When: July 15
Where: Westside BeltLine
Cost: $35 through the 14th; $45 on event day
Details: It’s gonna be a hot one for this BeltLine race, the second in a series of three races on the trail, but finishers will be rewarded with a beer at Monday Night Brewery. If you’re feeling less competitive, try the 5k, which is perfect for anyone pushing a stroller or walking a dog.
Atlanta United FC vs Orlando City SC
When: July 15
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Cost: $35 and up
Details: The Five Stripes face off against rivals Orlando in this always highly anticipated home match.