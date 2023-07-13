5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: July 13–19

Photograph by Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Blink-182 World Tour

When: July 13

Where: State Farm Arena

Cost: $39 and up

Details: At their biggest tour ever, the award-winning rockers will return to Atlanta for an unforgettable night.

Stamp and Scrapbook Expo

When: July 14-15

Where: Gas South Convention Center, Duluth

Cost: $10 for admission

Details: Calling all card makers, stampers, and scrapbook enthusiasts: This event caters to paper crafters of all experience levels and gives them the opportunity to swap ideas with other creators and learn fun, new techniques at several workshops.

Alternative Symphony Presents An Orchestra Rendition Of Dr. Dre 2001

When: July 14

Where: Buckhead Theatre

Cost: $31-$46.50

Details: Alternative Symphony, which describes themselves as a “modern” orchestra with strings, brass, percussion, DJs, and vocalists, brings Dr. Dre’s iconic 2001 album to life in a way you’ve never heard before.

Westside BeltLine 5k-8k

When: July 15

Where: Westside BeltLine

Cost: $35 through the 14th; $45 on event day

Details: It’s gonna be a hot one for this BeltLine race, the second in a series of three races on the trail, but finishers will be rewarded with a beer at Monday Night Brewery. If you’re feeling less competitive, try the 5k, which is perfect for anyone pushing a stroller or walking a dog.

Atlanta United FC vs Orlando City SC

When: July 15

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Cost: $35 and up

Details: The Five Stripes face off against rivals Orlando in this always highly anticipated home match.