5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: July 14-17

Photograph courtesy of Southern Fried Gaming Expo

Southern-Fried Gaming Expo

When: July 15-17

Where: Marriott Renaissance Waverly (at Cobb Galleria)

Cost: Tickets start at $30

Details: Experience the world of gaming in a whole new way at this expo featuring guest speakers, tournaments, vendors and a range of games from modern consoles to retro systems to tabletop to pinball.

The Atlanta Kick Back

When: July 16

Where: Georgia International Convention Center, College Park

Cost: Free

Details: Meet bestselling authors and fellow readers at this annual book festival hosted by book club 556 Book Chics. See the full list of authors here.

The Incredible Book Eating Boy

When: July 13 to August 14

Where: Alliance Theatre, Midtown

Cost: $5-$15

Details: See the world premiere of this family-friendly show, based off the Oliver Jeffers book of the same name. A boy with a distaste for words finds he can get smarter by eating books instead of reading them.

Chattahoochee River Hike and Beer Tasting

When: July 14 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Pontoon Brewing Company, Sandy Springs

Cost: Admission starts at $40; must be 21 or older

Details: Explore local parks and brews with this hike, hosted by REI, followed by drinks. Register online before attending.

Stamp and Scrapbook Expo

When: July 15-17

Where: Gas South Convention Center, Duluth

Cost: Admission starts at $10

Details: It’s time to get crafty! Celebrate the art of scrapbooking and collage while building your skills with this three-day event.