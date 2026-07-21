The verdict on 2 new Atlanta dining spots: Babygirl and Rumi’s Kitchen

Photograph by Claudia Ross

Photograph by Claudia Ross

East Lake, @babygirl.atl

Some restaurants fill a gap so obvious you wonder why it took so long for them to appear. Hudson Rouse, the mind behind Pure Quill Superette and Whoopsie’s, created a sanctuary that ignores the industry’s midafternoon siesta, staying open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The sleek, light-wood interior catches rainbow-hued rays through vibrant window panels, and outdoor seating is plentiful.

The kitchen is confident without being showy. A housemade and gloriously crispy hash brown patty anchors a bowl loaded with velvety salmon, tangy capers, and crema topped with a jammy egg. A Scotch egg arrives over arugula dressed in Dijon and white beans. Salads lean seasonal. Fresh-squeezed juices hold their own beside a tight bar program and coffee from Natural Born Koffee Roaster. The smashburger on a buttery bun and the fried chicken sandwich draped in Swiss fondue are as carefully executed as the grilled trout with green beans and Yukon Gold potatoes. The vibe here is effortless. The sweet spot is 11:30, when you can order from both the a.m. and p.m. menus and perhaps try the shiitake fried rice ($16) with that same amazing hash brown, a mighty fine foundation for a few dishes. —Jennifer Zyman

Courtesy of Rumi’s Kitchen

Sandy Springs, @rumiskitchenofficial

There’s a sense of familiarity for regulars who roll up to the recently reopened and renovated Rumi’s Kitchen on Roswell Road. The exterior looks the same, but the $3.5 million in updates is immediately apparent as you walk down the ceiling-fan–lined corridor, where upbeat electronic music plays. It feels like a runway. Entering the reimagined space of the pricey Persian restaurant’s flagship location, which turns 20 this year, feels like coming home—only to a more trendy and modernized version of it.

Courtesy of Rumi’s Kitchen

Courtesy of Rumi’s Kitchen

The bones of chef Ali Mesghali’s menu, much like the restaurant, are intact but updated. He has kept many signature favorites (including the Chilean sea bass) and introduced new starters such as crispy Borani kale with shallots, yogurt, and roasted garlic, and large-format options such as the bone-in pomegranate short rib, meant for sharing among groups of three or four. The restaurant is still Rumi’s at its heart, but the much-needed facelift makes it fresh and special enough for any occasion. —Angela Hansberger

This article appears in our July 2026 issue.