5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: July 20–26

Photograph by Adam Hagy/Getty Images

Atlanta African Dance and Drum Festival

When: July 21-23

Where: 1458 La France Street Northeast

Cost: $20-$200

Details: The Afrikan Djeli Cultural Institute will be hosting a weekend of fun events to promote the art, culture, and traditions of Africa, including diverse music and movement workshops, an African inspired craft market, and food vendors.

Atlanta Open

When: July 22-30

Where: Atlantic Station

Cost: $33-$300

Details: Cheer on your favorite players at the Atlanta tennis event of the year. Fan-favorite Christopher Eubanks, former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket, will be playing after his remarkable run at Wimbledon.

Atlanta Ice Cream Festival

When: July 22

Where: Piedmont Park at Charles Allen Dr.

Cost: Free admission

Details: Bring the whole family for a fun-filled day of ice cream. The festival will include more than 85 vendors, live music, fitness routines, and wellness activities.

The Happy Black Parent Children’s Book Festival

When: July 22

Where: Pittsburgh Yards

Cost: Free to attend

Details: Celebrate your child’s love of reading and favorite books at this outdoor event. Families will have the opportunity to listen to stories, watch fun performances, and even meet local authors.

Sanse Atlanta

When: July 23

Where: Truist Park

Cost: $100 per person

Details: Join over 1,500 expected guests at the 9th annual Sanse Atlanta for a celebration of Puerto Rican food, music, and culture to raise money for preventative family services that equip Latinos with the skills and resources necessary for them to thrive.