5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: July 20–26

Atlanta African Dance and Drum Festival
When: July 21-23
Where: 1458 La France Street Northeast
Cost: $20-$200
Details: The Afrikan Djeli Cultural Institute will be hosting a weekend of fun events to promote the art, culture, and traditions of Africa, including diverse music and movement workshops, an African inspired craft market, and food vendors.
Atlanta Open
When: July 22-30
Where: Atlantic Station
Cost: $33-$300
Details: Cheer on your favorite players at the Atlanta tennis event of the year. Fan-favorite Christopher Eubanks, former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket, will be playing after his remarkable run at Wimbledon.
Atlanta Ice Cream Festival
When: July 22
Where: Piedmont Park at Charles Allen Dr.
Cost: Free admission
Details: Bring the whole family for a fun-filled day of ice cream. The festival will include more than 85 vendors, live music, fitness routines, and wellness activities.
The Happy Black Parent Children’s Book Festival
When: July 22
Where: Pittsburgh Yards
Cost: Free to attend
Details: Celebrate your child’s love of reading and favorite books at this outdoor event. Families will have the opportunity to listen to stories, watch fun performances, and even meet local authors.
Sanse Atlanta
When: July 23
Where: Truist Park
Cost: $100 per person
Details: Join over 1,500 expected guests at the 9th annual Sanse Atlanta for a celebration of Puerto Rican food, music, and culture to raise money for preventative family services that equip Latinos with the skills and resources necessary for them to thrive.