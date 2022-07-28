5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: July 28-31

Photograph courtesy of Cooks & Soldiers

The Pin-Up Girls

When: July 28

Where: ART Station, Stone Mountain

Cost: $21-$30

Details: This musical follows a crew of performers who discover a stash of letters going back a century while singing at their local VFW hall. Inspired, they create a show celebrating the men and women defending America.

Clue on Stage

When: July 28 to July 30

Where: Aurora Theatre, Lawrenceville

Cost: $10-$18

Details: Based on the board game of the same name, the Dogwood Theatre Company presents this vintage murder mystery for all ages, put on by a crew of high school and college students.

Wine & Dine Comedy Night

When: July 30, doors open at 6 p.m.

Where: City Winery Atlanta, Poncey-Highland

Cost: $20-$35

Details: Come for a night of drinks and jokes featuring Brian Moote, Lace Larrabee, and Tevin Williams. Dinner will be served before the show.

Kendrick Lamar’s the Big Steppers Tour

When: July 30 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: State Farm Arena, Downtown

Cost: Tickets start at $150

Details: See Kendrick Lamar live when he stops downtown this weekend as part of his world tour to promote his latest album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.

Fêtes De Bayonne

When: July 31 from 1 to 6 p.m.

Where: Cooks & Soldiers, Westside

Cost: $48-$68

Details: Indulge in delicious food and rich traditions at this French-style summer festival. In addition to a menu of mushroom toast, Basque cheesecake, croquettes, and more, the event includes live music and drinks.