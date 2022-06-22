5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: June 23-26

Southern Fried Queer Pride Festival 2022
When: June 23-26
Where: Eyedrum Gallery
Cost: Free, but some activities require tickets
Details: Southern Fried Queer Pride hosts this three-day-long festival to mark 8 years of uplifting LGBTQ+ people in the South through art and community. The event includes a dance party, variety show, artist market, pop-up thrift store, workshops, and the 2022 Peach Pit Pageant.
20,000 Beers Under the Sea
When: June 24 from 7 to 11 p.m.
Where: Georgia Aquarium
Cost: $75 (must be 21 or older)
Details: The Georgia Aquarium celebrates the arrival of summer with this event featuring beer and cider samples, a buffet dinner, live music, and more than 500 aquatic species in the aquarium’s displays. All proceeds benefit Georgia Aquarium’s Sponsored Education Admissions program.
Movies at the Fox Theatre
When: June 24 and 25
Where: Fox Theatre
Cost: $10-$15
Details: The Fox Theatre shows Casablanca, Coco, and Saturday Night Fever this weekend as part of its Coca-Cola Summer Film Festival. The Casablanca screening (Friday at 7:30 p.m.) celebrates the film’s 80th anniversary, while it’s the 45th anniversary for Saturday Night Fever (Saturday at 7:30 p.m.). Coco plays Saturday at a kid-friendly 2:00 p.m.
Spring in Austell: Austell Food & Arts Festival
When: June 25 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Louise Suggs Memorial Park
Cost: Free
Details: The annual Austell Food & Arts Festival celebrates the city’s history and community. Food trucks, local artists, a bounce house, face-painting, and an axe-throwing competition are just a few of the attractions.
WABE MixTape LIVE
When: June 26 from 12 to 5 p.m.
Where: Monday Night Garage
Cost: $20-$75
Details: WABE hosts a one-day live music festival featuring local artists who entered NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest. The event features an array of genres including pop, hip-hop, R&B, and punk rock.