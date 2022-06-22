5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: June 23-26

Photograph by Jesse Pratt Lopez

Southern Fried Queer Pride Festival 2022

When: June 23-26

Where: Eyedrum Gallery

Cost: Free, but some activities require tickets

Details: Southern Fried Queer Pride hosts this three-day-long festival to mark 8 years of uplifting LGBTQ+ people in the South through art and community. The event includes a dance party, variety show, artist market, pop-up thrift store, workshops, and the 2022 Peach Pit Pageant.

20,000 Beers Under the Sea

When: June 24 from 7 to 11 p.m.

Where: Georgia Aquarium

Cost: $75 (must be 21 or older)

Details: The Georgia Aquarium celebrates the arrival of summer with this event featuring beer and cider samples, a buffet dinner, live music, and more than 500 aquatic species in the aquarium’s displays. All proceeds benefit Georgia Aquarium’s Sponsored Education Admissions program.

Movies at the Fox Theatre

When: June 24 and 25

Where: Fox Theatre

Cost: $10-$15

Details: The Fox Theatre shows Casablanca, Coco, and Saturday Night Fever this weekend as part of its Coca-Cola Summer Film Festival. The Casablanca screening (Friday at 7:30 p.m.) celebrates the film’s 80th anniversary, while it’s the 45th anniversary for Saturday Night Fever (Saturday at 7:30 p.m.). Coco plays Saturday at a kid-friendly 2:00 p.m.

Spring in Austell: Austell Food & Arts Festival

When: June 25 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Louise Suggs Memorial Park

Cost: Free

Details: The annual Austell Food & Arts Festival celebrates the city’s history and community. Food trucks, local artists, a bounce house, face-painting, and an axe-throwing competition are just a few of the attractions.

WABE MixTape LIVE

When: June 26 from 12 to 5 p.m.

Where: Monday Night Garage

Cost: $20-$75

Details: WABE hosts a one-day live music festival featuring local artists who entered NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest. The event features an array of genres including pop, hip-hop, R&B, and punk rock.