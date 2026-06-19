8 things you didn’t know about Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Courtesy of Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium is famous for its retractable roof and rowdy Atlanta United games. But did you know it also produces its own honey and vegetables? Here are eight things you might not know—but should—about the host stadium of FIFA World Cup 2026™ in Atlanta.

Courtesy of Mercedes-Benz Stadium

1.

It’s the busiest stadium in North America, welcoming more than 14 million (and counting) guests since its opening in August 2017.

Courtesy of Mercedes-Benz Stadium

2.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is the first professional sports stadium in North America to achieve LEED Platinum Certification, the first stadium worldwide to achieve TRUE Platinum Certification for zero waste, and the only venue in the world to achieve LEED Zero—consistently diverting more than 92 percent of its waste from landfills.

Courtesy of Mercedes-Benz Stadium

3.

Its urban garden produces 650 pounds of food every year.

Courtesy of Mercedes-Benz Stadium

4.

It’s the first stadium to host two College Football Playoff National Championships.

Courtesy of Mercedes-Benz Stadium

5.

It has partnered with the Savannah College of Art and Design to feature the works of 54 artists, including a 35-foot sculpture of a mirrored soccer ball.

Courtesy of Mercedes-Benz Stadium

6.

It’s home to three beehives located adjacent to the urban garden. Each hive makes 30 pounds of honey annually.

Courtesy of Mercedes-Benz Stadium

7.

In one year, the stadium donates 50,000 pounds of food, providing nearly 42,000 meals for families across Atlanta.

Courtesy of Mercedes-Benz Stadium

8.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium has played host to A-list artists such as Taylor Swift, the Rolling Stones, and Beyoncé. Ed Sheeran’s concert in 2023 broke the stadium’s single-event attendance record for a concert with 76,335 fans.