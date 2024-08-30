Atlanta-based Ever After offers an inclusive, queer-friendly matchmaking service

Photograph by Lily Johnson

Matchmaking is back in vogue, and this time, it’s for everybody. Welcome to the world of Ever After, an inclusive, queer-friendly matchmaking service that launched this spring to give all Atlantans a better shot at love. The service does not discriminate based on gender identity or sexual orientation, operating with the ethos of “open mind, open heart.”

Ever After’s founder Ashley Overholser recognizes that dating is not always as simple as “man seeking woman.” She created Ever After in response to her own struggle finding matchmaking help as a bisexual woman. Overholser says that when she met with a local matchmaker, “I mentioned my sexual orientation, and there was this awkward pause in the conversation . . . I realized then that these companies predominantly cater to straight couples.”

With this revelation, Overholser left behind her career in floral art and started reaching out to matchmakers around the country—including the Global Love Institute, the premier training hub for matchmakers and dating coaches—to learn the ins and outs of the business. After six weeks of research and networking, she transitioned into matchmaking full-time, and Ever After grew its wings.

Overholser hopes to bridge the queer gap in matchmaking and help clients explore their identities in a safe and supportive space. She doesn’t have a physical office yet and runs Ever After with just one trusty intern, but business has grown quickly by word of mouth and social media outreach. She onboarded her first official client in late May and has since built a database of about 100 LGBTQ+ love-seekers.

She’s also developed partnerships with local businesses and community groups, including the queer pop-up party Second Friday. She’s confident that, as Ever After builds its client list, she’ll be able to host an even more diverse slate of events.

“In a culture of superficiality, this is what people need right now,” Overholser says. “Experiential events and real-life ways to meet people.” She looks at Ever After’s origin story as “rejection turned into redirection.” Now, the only direction to go is up.

This article appears in our August 2024 issue.