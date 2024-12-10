Atlanta-based reality series follows “silver singles” on a journey to find love

Last year, the Golden Bachelor premiered on ABC, highlighting the quest for love in older generations. Recently, Netflix debuted its own spin on the concept—this one starring Atlanta locals. Called the Later Daters, it features six “silver singles” seeking partners, guided along the way by Harvard-trained behavior scientist and dating coach Logan Ury (who is based in California). Produced by Higher Ground, the media company launched by President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, the Later Daters unveils universal truths that transcend age or race, such as the importance of self confidence.

Michelle Obama hand-picked Ury as the on-air expert for the show. As the director of relationship science for the dating app Hinge and author of the book How to Not Die Alone: The Surprising Science That Will Help You Find Love, Ury uses data-driven insights to assist the Later Daters in improving their dating skills. Ury met with each participant for about two hours, learning their likes and dislikes, hopes and goals. Then, she coached them via FaceTime before and after every date.

“Previously, I had mostly done research with people who were Gen Z or Millennial daters, so this was kind of a stretch for me,” Ury says. “A lot of the things that people struggle with when they’re younger (around dating) are also true when people are older, and a lot of these problems are universal—things like ‘Who am I? What do I want? What am I looking for? How should I present myself?’”

The eight-episode series introduces viewers to the singles and their families, then joins them on dates around Atlanta. Locals may be excited to spot favorites like Bastone and Old Vinings Inn. “I think this show really is a love letter to Atlanta,” Ury says. “It’s such a vibrant city full of amazing people and eligible singles who are enthusiastic about pairing up. I feel really proud of who we cast, of the relationships that emerged.”

Ury cites a humorous moment that’s gone viral, in which a member of the cast, a man named Greg, tells her he had a great date but won’t see the woman again because she lives ITP and he lives OTP. “‘You haven’t been married in 12 years. You’re looking for somebody to spend the rest of your life with. Are you really going to let metro traffic get in the way of finding love?’” she recalls saying. “‘I will,’” he says.

As Atlantans, we can relate.