Atlanta is a soccer town. Meet the communities beyond the World Cup.

Photograph by Growl Bros.

Three days a week, soccer players 65 and up meet at East Roswell Park.

Average age: 73.

Photograph by Growl Bros.

Bryon Thompson, 82

“I look forward to my Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. It’s my religious belief that soccer keeps me going. It gives me good health and something to be a part of. I didn’t play soccer growing up in Jamaica and only found the sport when I moved to New York City. Then, when I got to Georgia, there was more of a soccer community here. I have my family, my garden, and this three days a week.”

Photograph by Growl Bros.

Marco Vizuete, 79

“Let me put it this way: I’m going to be playing soccer until I can’t walk onto the pitch anymore. I have five grandkids, and I teach them that this is the best way to be in shape for your life. I grew up playing soccer in Ecuador and when I came to the U.S., I couldn’t find anyone to play with when I was an adult. Finally, I found this club. No one argues, but we still play hard.”

Photograph by Growl Bros.

Dincer Ozgur, 84

“I’m a striker, and I’m good around the net, so my favorite teammates are the ones who give me the ball. All of these guys are accepting, and soccer brings us all together. I’m from Istanbul, and we have people from all around the globe. But what we have in common is the love of the game. Language or culture doesn’t matter. Our one language is soccer.”

The soccer organization offers free leagues for children at fields built next to MARTA stations. Pictured is the East Lake 10-and-under girls team.

Photograph by Growl Bros.

Cecilia “Cici” Preston, 9

“I’ve been playing soccer since I was 6, and I like it because we get to play a lot of fun games. My favorite is sharks and minnows. You have the minnows who have the ball, and then there are the sharks who steal the ball. But I don’t like being a shark. I’m good at dribbling and being a minnow.”

Photograph by Growl Bros.

Norah Cruz, 8

“This year is my first year playing soccer, so I was kind of keeping it a secret because I was worried people might not like me. But now I am starting to feel like my teammates support me. Today, we were practicing dribbling, and Francesca, who scores all the goals, was my partner. She told me that I was doing a good job, and I feel more confident now.”

Photograph by Growl Bros.

Rylan Shimkat, 9

“I like when we have our home games. I scored a goal last game, and it was so funny. The ball came to me, I kicked it as hard as I could, and it went right over the goalie’s head. I didn’t even know I did it! I just went bang, and it was a goal. My parents were proud of me.”

Photograph by Growl Bros.

Adelaide “Addie” Hammond, 9

“I have played soccer for three seasons, and I like it for two reasons. First is that it’s a team sport, and second is that we get to get outside and play. I didn’t know many people before, but now I know my teammates and have a new best friend, Maya. I also like Coach Frank. He’s a really good coach.”

The adult rec league hosts year-round soccer for players of all skill levels. Pictured is the coed league at Walden Athletic Complex in Sweet Auburn.

Photograph by Growl Bros.

Cristhián Dominguez, 25

“My friends asked me to come to Sons of Pitches a couple years ago, and now I play in the pickups and the leagues. They have games for beginners, intermediates, and advanced so that everyone can pull up. I think they get a big turnout because of that. It feels like a huge community. We got people from France, from Africa, from South America, and I’m from Honduras. I’m meeting someone new every week.”

Photograph by Growl Bros.

Emely Gallegos, 21

“I started playing Sons of Pitches when I was 15. It was small then with just pickup, and now they’ve expanded with leagues all over the city. The vibe is comfortable and friendly for everyone. I’m on a semipro team, and I’ve improved a lot playing coed here and getting used to a faster game.”

Photograph by Growl Bros.

Juandi Riley, 27

“I played on youth national teams growing up and then college soccer, and I was burnt out from the pressure. I forgot what it was like to enjoy playing. With Sons of Pitches, we come out to play soccer, but it’s not the World Cup final. It’s more social, and I’ve met so many friends here. After our games, my teammates and I usually go and grab a beer. So for me, it’s become more than just soccer. Now when I go to play, I can’t wait to do it again.”

Photograph by Growl Bros.

Glory Numbi, 20

“I’m from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, so I like that this group has people from everywhere in the world. You have people from Africa who are technical, and Latinos with flair, and Americans who play fast and physical. Atlanta has more soccer than I expected. My country has just qualified for the World Cup and will play here, too. Tickets are going to be crazy expensive, but I’m going to the game no matter what.”

This article appears in our June 2026 issue.