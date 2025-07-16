Atlanta teen actress Mila Harris is suddenly on all our screens

Photograph by Christopher Raphael/Netflix

Atlanta-born and -based Mila Harris was eight years old when she appeared on Nickelodeon’s hit series Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan. That role proved to be an absolute career catapult for the actress, who is now 14.

In the years since, she has appeared in nearly a dozen feature films, alongside screen greats such as Dennis Haysbert and Colin Ford. And there’s more to come for the young performer. Harris’s next release is the sci-fi film World Breaker, about creatures that come to Earth through a rip in reality, which hits theaters this year. She’ll also appear in this fall’s horror-thriller, Coyote, which Harris shot in Colombia alongside Kate Bosworth and Justin Long.

Harris sat down with Atlanta magazine to tell us about her journey.

Atlanta: How do you keep your feet on the ground?

Mila Harris: I’m fortunate that show business is a family business for me, so having my family with me is what keeps me grounded. My dad, Joshua Harris, is a producer, and my mom is always with me on set and keeping me safe and happy.

Atlanta: When did you first feel interested in an acting career?

Harris: I’ve kind of known since I was little that I would do something in the arts or onstage. I used to write scripts and have my dog, Lulu, be the actress. My parents say I always wanted to put on a show.

Atlanta: What’s it like working with A-list actors as you’re becoming one yourself?

Harris: I love getting to work with such famous actors and getting to see behind the scenes with them. It’s like creating a little family within each film. I watch the process of how they get into character, and each has their own way of telling the story.

Atlanta: Tell us about Netflix’s Mary. What was the experience like for you?

Harris: Mary was a very special movie because it’s about such an important time in history, and she was chosen to fulfill this enormous destiny. For my role playing Mary as a child, I thought, How do I begin to portray her? Mary was just like any normal kid, though, playing in the flowers.

It’s the first movie my dad and I worked on together, him as producer. It was filmed in Morocco, and we got to spend three months in the middle of the desert. It was cool to see this whole other culture, and we rode dune buggies in the desert on our off days.

Atlanta: How do you keep up with school and friends, and what’s it like when you come home to Atlanta after filming?

Harris: That’s one of the hardest parts of my job—balancing school and work. I’m [in] SAG [Screen Actors Guild, a professional union for film performers], so I get a tutor on set who teaches what my regular school does. It can be hard, but it’s worth it because I get to travel.

Also, I have a pretty great group of friends who are very supportive. They just see me as Mila, and we don’t talk too much about my work. We like to go shopping. I really

enjoy cheerleading, too, working on tumbling and stunts, and I like being part of

the team.

Atlanta: Who decides which projects you’ll audition for?

Harris: After my team [manager, agent, and publicist] screens scripts and my parents approve, then I get to read them and start working on the character. I’m always grateful to have the opportunity to meet with directors and audition.

Atlanta: Tell us about your role in the upcoming film World Breaker.

Harris: It was filmed in Ireland and I had so much fun. I loved the cast. It’s a post-

apocalyptic film about creatures called “world breakers,” a double entendre of the title, and my character is encountered along the lead characters’ journey, and let’s just say things go a little crazy.

Atlanta: What’s the story behind your beautiful name, and what does it mean?

Harris: It fits with my mom’s name, Mika. Mila is short for Milan, which means “loved by all people.”

This article appears in our July 2025 issue.