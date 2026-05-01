Atlanta’s arts scene makes our city greater—if we choose to sustain it

Courtesy of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

Illustration by Graham Smith

Among the greatest joys of my 45 years at WABE was being welcomed into the Atlanta arts community at a thrilling moment of growth and transformation for our local organizations.

I began working at WABE in 1979, 17 years after the tragic plane crash in Orly, France, that killed many leaders of the city’s arts and cultural institutions. The victims’ lives were honored with the creation of the Atlanta Memorial Arts Center, now the Woodruff Arts Center.

In 1970, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Music Director Robert Shaw expanded the once-small ensemble into a professional orchestra with a marvelous 200-member volunteer chorus, which won multiple Grammy Awards. Shaw also led both groups on their first European tour in 1988, culminating in an historic performance of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony in East Berlin. In 2001, Robert Spano took over as music director and launched an era full of new, contemporary-minded works that thrilled audiences.

Bob Edge, long-serving chair of the Spivey Foundation, played a major role in the creation of Spivey Hall, a jewel of a recital venue that draws talent from around the world. I think of Bob as the city’s godfather of the arts: Along with his wife, Betty Edge, he has been an important influence across disciplines, including helping Atlanta Opera reach new heights with the hiring of Tomer Zvulun in 2013. As general and artistic director, Zvulun has programmed contemporary works alongside other ambitious productions, often in less- conventional venues.

Photograph by Catmax Photography

Photograph by The Sintoses

Atlanta theater has grown tremendously as well. The award-winning Alliance Theatre incubates dynamic new works and launches talented creators to new heights. After serving as the Alliance’s artistic director, Kenny Leon founded True Colors Theatre Company, which celebrates Black storytelling while embracing all cultures. Susan Booth followed Leon as director at the Alliance, and her innovative programming helped it win the 2007 Tony Award for Regional Theater. She established a competition for young playwrights and named Pearl Cleage the Alliance’s artist in residence. Midsize and smaller companies also dazzle with gutsy, inspiring work: We’re lucky to have Horizon Theatre Company, Theatrical Outfit, Actor’s Express, Atlanta Shakespeare Company, and Out Front Theatre Company.

Our film industry continues to blossom, helmed by Trilith Studios and Tyler Perry Studios alongside local independent production companies. Christopher Escobar has elevated the Atlanta Film Society and its Oscar-qualifying Atlanta Film Festival, which celebrates the best of cinema.

The 1983 opening of the High Museum of Art’s new building, designed by Richard Meier, heralded an exciting era in Atlanta’s visual arts scene. In the 2000s, executive director Michael Shapiro nearly doubled the size of the permanent collection and fostered international partnerships with museums worldwide, leading to collaborations such as Louvre Atlanta in 2006. Smaller museums such as MOCA GA and Atlanta Contemporary feature new works, while Hammonds House Museum, the Spelman College Museum of Fine Art, and Clark Atlanta University Art Museum showcase Black American artists and examine local history. Atlanta Botanical Garden blends art and nature beautifully, while public art and murals add lush color to Atlanta’s cityscape.

Courtesy of the Atlanta Ballet

As for dance, we continue to enjoy the fruits of Atlanta Ballet, founded 97 years ago. And that was just the beginning: Two dozen dance companies now call Atlanta home, including Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre, Core Dance, Ballethnic, and Dance Canvas.

One of the most gratifying aspects of my years at WABE was connecting listeners to our city’s cultural events. People would often contact me after attending an art event to send thanks: Without WABE, they would not know about the experience. That was further confirmation of how much a vibrant arts community can uplift and enrich the lives of Atlantans. The challenge today is to help these organizations thrive: Funding is essential from various sources. With money allocated to the arts, we can all take pride in a city made greater by its cultural organizations.

More on Atlanta arts

“Everything you want is in Atlanta. Go into Southwest Arts Center and see what Jamil Jude is doing there. I look at what Chris Moses and Tinashe Kajese-Bolden are doing at Woodruff Arts Center—I knew them when they were young, when I was the only African American directing an institution like that. So, I know how far the community has come. We have a diversity and variety of artists, and I don’t know any other place quite like us.” – True Colors Theatre Company cofounder Kenny Leon

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This article appears in our May 2026 issue.