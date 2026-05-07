College goals: 10 “rules” for staying at Georgia Tech during the World Cup

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This summer, soccer fans from all over the world with converge on Atlanta for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. More than a few of these ultras will be looking to vicariously live out their childhood dream of representing their country on the pitch. But thanks to Georgia Tech, some lucky visitors can replicate the experience of being on a traveling amateur soccer team.

Right down to sharing a bathroom.

The downtown technical institute, a mere 1.3 miles from Atlanta Stadium, is renting space in two of its residence halls, dorms that were built to house Olympic athletes in 1996. Each guest will stay in a private, key-card-accessed bedroom in a 4- to 6-bedroom apartment with shared kitchenette, dining area, and living space. There are free laundry facilities, gym, and vending machines on the first. Dining hall breakfast is included. And yes, every two guests will share a bathroom sink, shower, and toilet.

If you’ve never been a dormitory-bound footballer—or you’ve never stayed in a hostel—it’s basically just like going back to college. And just like university days, we’re sure there’s rules and guidelines you need to follow to avoid being red-carded at this Hooligan Hotel. Based on our college experience (what we can remember, anyway), it might be something like this:

Bring your shower caddy and shower shoes—foot fungus is no good, especially for footballers. Courtesy flush, early and often. Absolutely no smoking in the dorms, even if you score a goal after playing a friendly in the quad. Toilet paper tubes are provided, and dryer sheets can be purchased. (If you know, you know.) Lights out at 10 p.m. Hallway Olympics start at 10:05 p.m. (Helmets are optional, but recommended, for office-chair jousting and hallway slip-and-slide.) Place scarves in a mesh bag or pillowcase before machine washing. Scarves tangled in the washer—or what’s left of them—will be confiscated, and you will be responsible for the repair. Out of respect for dormmates from other countries, please use the term “football” instead of “soccer.” (REAL football season doesn’t start until August, anyway.) Clearly label any food you put in the communal fridge—but once your team is eliminated, your food is fair game. (All ramen is fair game, at all times.) Burning the microwave popcorn is a yellow card; setting off the fire alarm is a red card.

(If you are considering staying at Tech this summer, here are the actual rules and regulations, as well as how to register.)