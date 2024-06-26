Fahamu Pecou: The success of Black Atlantans today is a testament to the power of Black visibility

Photograph by Stephanie Eley

This essay is part of a series—we asked 17 Atlantans to tell us how the Civil Rights Act of 1964 has impacted their lives in honor of its 60th anniversary. Read all of the essays here.

In the rich red clay of Georgia, long before Atlanta earned its reputation as the “City Too Busy to Hate,” the seeds of Black mobility and viability were planted. Esteemed institutions like Morehouse, Spelman, Morris Brown College, Clark College, and Atlanta University attracted talented Black minds from across the African diaspora to Atlanta. Just as the converging rail lines of Terminus brought economic development to the area, the Atlanta University Center has served as a vital artery for Black cultural, political, and spiritual growth. Atlanta had long been a significant voice and contributor to the fight for the recognition and protection of Black humanity, even before the civil rights movement gained national and international prominence.

I believe that the success of Black Atlantans today is not solely due to business and commerce, but rather a testament to the power of “Black visibility.” While we often discuss the impact of negative portrayals of Black people in the media, we must also acknowledge the more subtle act of Black erasure. As opposed to being invisible, systems have been put in place to ensure that Black life and humanity are largely rendered “unvisible.” This means that deliberate and intentional efforts have been made to deny our existence. Across the country, policies and practices have historically limited the spaces where Black people can freely exist, whether it be in residential, cultural, political, or intellectual realms.

Atlanta refutes such limitations. The barriers that exist in other cities or parts of the country simply do not hold Atlanta back. Black people are everywhere in Atlanta, occupying every room and sitting at every table. And it’s not just wealthy Black individuals; it’s Black people from all walks of life. Regardless of social class, economic status, neighborhood, or education level, Black visibility in Atlanta is vibrant, diverse, and affirming.

As an artist invested in Black visual narratives and representation, I see Atlanta as an incomparable muse. The visibility of Black individuals in Atlanta empowers Black imagination and actualization. This kind of visibility, where one can see themself and be seen, creates space for personal growth. And the impact of Atlanta’s Black visibility is felt not only locally but also globally, both in the present and in the future.

Fahamu Pecou (who painted the cover for this issue) is an interdisciplinary artist and scholar whose works combine observations on hip-hop, fine art, and popular culture to address concerns around contemporary representations of Black men.

