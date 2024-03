Photograph by Perry Julien

Jon Batiste and his band played to a sold-out Tabernacle crowd on March 3 as part of his Uneasy Tour.

The five-time Grammy Award winner and former music director and band leader for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert played an upbeat, almost two-hour set, parading his band through the crowd during the encore. Here, check out the scenes photographer Perry Julien captured at the show.

