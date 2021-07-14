Stacey Abrams is an Emmy nominee (and other Atlanta connections in the 2021 nominations)

Abrams: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival; WandaVision: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney; Thompson: Clint Spaulding/Getty Images for Bloomberg

Fair Fight founder, author, and 2018 Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams can add a new title to her bio—Emmy nominee. Abrams is nominated for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for playing herself on last year’s Black-ish: Election Special Part 2, a special animated episode of the popular ABC sitcom that aired prior to last year’s Presidential election.

While Abrams is easily this year’s most surprising nominee with a Georgia connection, she is far from the only one. In her category alone, she is up against Athens native Tituss Burgess for his role on Apple TV+’s Central Park, and the late, great Jessica Walter for her role in Archer, which is produced here in Atlanta.

College Park native Kenan Thompson received nods for both his work on Saturday Night Live and his new eponymous sitcom. Meanwhile, in the Hollywood of the South, Marvel’s WandaVision, which filmed in metro Atlanta and Los Angeles, picked up a whopping 23 nominations, coming in only behind fellow Disney+ series The Mandalorian and Netflix’s The Crown as this year’s most nominated series. The Atlanta-filmed (and recently canceled) HBO sci-fi series Lovecraft Country earned 18 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series. Netflix’s Cobra Kai picked up four nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series. And while Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier didn’t fare as well as WandaVision with the Television Academy, it did pick up five nominations, including stunts, visual effects, and a nomination for Don Cheadle reprising his role as Rhodey. The Underground Railroad, based off the Colson Whitehead novel, picked up seven nominations, while Genius: Aretha picked up three nominations, including one for star Cynthia Erivo. Netflix film Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square picked up two nominations. And as always, RuPaul’s Drag Race, hosted by the drag legend who got his start in Atlanta, picked up several nominations (nine total).

View the full list of 2021 Emmy nominees here.