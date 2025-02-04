SCAD TVfest celebrates the small screen

Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD

SCAD TVfest returns to Atlanta this week, February 5-7. Now in its 13th year, it brings together industry notables from around the world to celebrate creativity in television and media production, including shows filmed in Georgia. All types of digital media are included, such as broadcast, cable, streaming, social media, and advertising; events will discuss industry trends and showcase upcoming projects.

In addition to giving the medium visibility and celebrating its thought leaders, the festival invites Savannah College of Art and Design students to attend. Christina Routhier, senior executive director of SCAD Theaters and Festivals, says, “Our students are learning from the best in the industry to ensure future career success. They are so passionate about all aspects of television—production, casting, animation, and more. This is an incredibly special moment for them to hear from the best and brightest in the industry.”

Big names are honored during the festival, such as past award recipients Kelsey Grammer, Matt Bomer, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Judy Greer, Christina Ricci, and Milo Ventimiglia. This year, bold-faced names like Laverne Cox, Uzo Aduba, Sophie Skelton, and Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers will be honored.

In addition to conversations with the honorees, festivalgoers can attend panels and screenings, including Georgia-filmed Clean Slate, which stars Laverne Cox. More than 104 SCAD alumni, students, and faculty contributed to the show. “Their roles span diverse disciplines such as production, camera operations, costume and set design, casting, acting, and more,” Routhier says.

Panels include “In the Writer’s Room” and “Meet the Executives.” Screenings are dispersed throughout the day for shows such as “Cobra Kai,” Tyler Perry’s “Sistas,” and “Home is Where the Heart Is,” a renovation television show, all three of which were filmed in the state.

The festival is the only one in Georgia devoted to celebrating the medium and will take place in Midtown at SCADshow, the school’s theater. Besides the fact that SCAD has an Atlanta campus, Routhier says the festival’s location in Atlanta is strategic. “Atlanta has emerged as a powerhouse for television production, and many shows feature the creative ingenuity of many SCAD alumni in every production,” she says.