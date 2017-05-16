Atlanta Dream: Who will step up while Angel McCoughtry is out?

With their top scorer out, one of these three stars could break out this season

Photograph by Kevin D. Liles

Elizabeth Williams

Alma mater Duke University, where she was the first ACC player ever to reach 1,900 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 400 blocks

Joined the Dream 2016

Known for Her incredible defensive presence, which earned her the WNBA Most Improved Player of the Year award

Future goals Williams has plans to attend medical school and become a physician after retiring from the WNBA.

Stats Age: 23 | Position: Center | Height: 6’3″ | Points per game: 11.9 | Rebounds per game: 9.1 | Assists per game: 1.2

Photograph by Gary Dineen

Tiffany Hayes

Alma mater University of Connecticut, where she helped earn the team two national championships and four Final Four appearances

Joined the Dream 2012

Known for Lightning-quick speed and acrobatic finishes that leave the crowd in awe (and earn her frequent appearances in the WNBA’s “top plays of the week”)

Favorite Atlanta Hangout Gladys Knight’s Chicken and Waffles

Stats Age: 27 | Position: Guard | Height: 5’10” | Points per game: 15 | Rebounds per game: 3.4 | Assists per game: 2.4

Photograph by Scott Cunningham

Layshia Clarendon

Alma mater University of California Berkeley, where she graduated as the fourth-leading scorer in school history

Joined the Dream 2016

Known for Toughness and tenacity. Last season was a breakout year for Clarendon, who became one of the top rebounding guards in the WNBA.

Off the Court The self-described “biracial, black, gay, female, genderqueer, and Christian” player is an outspoken activist for social justice and LGBTQ rights.

Stats Age: 26 | Position: Guard | Height: 5’9” | Points per game: 10.4 | Rebounds per game: 4.3 | Assists per game: 3.5

