As economic recovery continues and business returns to pre-pandemic levels, Atlanta Market is preparing for a strong Summer Market you won’t want to miss. With more than 7 million square feet of merchandise, you’ll find the in-stock product you need now. Atlanta Market is the place to discover new resources to meet your revised buying cycles, with thousands of makers, manufacturers, and sales reps ready to help you get back to business.

When you choose to attend Atlanta Market, you’re not only getting a hands-on, personal experience, but you’re also a part of something more – a community of business owners, manufacturers, sales associates, buyers, creatives, and creators, all with a positive and energizing spirit. Get inspired by the fabrics, the colors, and the design-forward product displays on the showroom floors and take those innovative ideas back to your customers and clients.

New Looks, New Lines

If you haven’t been to the AmericasMart campus in a while, you’ll find a reimagined experience in Building 1, enhancing the ease of discovery for both designers and retailers. A remerchandised showroom layout features 130 home décor showrooms on five consecutive floors open year-round as well as during markets. Norwalk Custom Furniture, Pendleton Woolen Mills, Empire Art Direct, Ngala Trading, and Creative Threads join the home floors this July, while Stover Sales & Associates and Joel Robinson & Associates together bring more than 20 commercial and home décor lines to the year-round floors.

The Building 1 registration lobby and entrances are also in the midst of a facelift, bringing a fresh look to the Peachtree Street, John Portman Boulevard, and Ted Turner Drive façades. And inside the lobby, a breathtaking new Currey & Company showroom joins Loloi as anchor tenants welcoming you to campus.

One Comprehensive Destination

Source all your needs in one convenient location at Atlanta Market. Thousands of brands are presented across hundreds of showrooms and temporary exhibits, offering a curated, cross-category shopping experience with complementary product neighborhoods including home décor, tabletop, housewares, fashion accessories, seasonal décor, gift, and much more.

As you plan your Market trip, take advantage of a suite of integrated digital tools, including the Atlanta Market app and the new AtlantaMarket.com with improved brand and product search. When JuniperMarket, IMC’s new B2B ecommerce marketplace, launches later this year, it will integrate with AtlantaMarket.com to seamlessly connect digital and physical markets in a way no other platform can. It’s just one more all-access avenue leading to your favorite brands at Atlanta Market.

Atlanta Market at AmericasMart is a wholesale tradeshow open to retail buyers, designers, home stagers, film & television production buyers, and event planners. Admission requirements can be found at AtlantaMarket.com/Attend. Online registration is recommended to qualify your business and make your market arrival seamless. If you’re flying in or looking to stay the night intown, take advantage of exclusive airfare and hotel discounts through the Atlanta Market website.

Atlanta Market at AmericasMart Atlanta

July 13 – 19, 2021

AtlantaMarket.com