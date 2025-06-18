What life on the job is like for 6 of Atlanta’s working pets

While most house pets live a life of absolute leisure—the average dog spends half its day asleep—a select few are destined for greatness. Across Atlanta, animals of all stripes serve double duty as both beloved pets and hardworking helpers. Here are a few of the city’s most industrious pets, photographed with their caretakers, who told us about life on the job for these working critters.

Photograph by The Sintoses

Ares

of GGA Dwarf Goat Yoga, with Maddy Yangnouvong

Ares has an innate ability to help people feel at ease. It may be her calico coat, cuddling skills, or the way she jumps onto people’s backs as they settle in tabletop pose, but people gravitate toward her. GGA Dwarf Goat Yoga brings awareness to mental health through animal-assisted therapy, which basically involves adding trained therapy animals into the mix for another level of Zen. In other words, yoga is all the more relaxing—and uplifting—with a team of baby goats!

All of our dwarf goats have been trained and socialized since they were babies. They take their jobs seriously so you don’t have to; feel free to stop midflow and snap a photo or cuddle with one of the babies instead. Customers don’t even end up doing yoga most of the time because the goats are just so cute. —As told to Sarra Sedghi

Photograph by The Sintoses

Queso

of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta with patient Dominic, narrated by Queso’s handler Jessa Fagan

Queso is best known for his good hair; it’s his signature look. But he’s serious about his assignment in the acute care rehabilitation department. Our therapists see all the kids that are admitted in the hospital, and Queso goes to sessions, whether it’s in our gym, the patient’s room, or the hallway.

He may help a patient who is struggling with walking the necessary distance to be discharged home, and his presence motivates them to push through those challenges. Therapy is always better with a dog. Even for kids who have struggled to speak, they’re more willing to talk to Queso.

He lives at home with me and comes to work with me every day, where he attends meetings and events. He’s pretty serious at work, but at home his demeanor is a little sillier and goofier. Once his service vest is taken off, he seems to know that he’s free to jump around a bit more. —As told to Lia Picard

Photograph by The Sintoses

Pie

of Wit’s End Llama Consortium, with Tracy Munroe

I got into llamas about 26 years ago and now have 10 llamas: Pie (who appears in the recent film Saturday Night), Quinn, Briar, Squire, Fargo, Emerson, and Colby Jack, to name a few.

In addition to Wit’s End Llama Consortium, which specializes in party rental and therapy services, I chair the Southeast Llama Rescue and travel the South doing herd health for people’s alpacas and llamas. We do a lot of weddings and hiking trips. We had a bachelorette party, and I brought llamas to the pavilion they rented, and picketed them up around the poles so the guests could interact with them. Then we played games with them, like three-legged llama races. The llamas love that stuff; they’re very curious.

Once you give them a good base as far as being an advocate for them, and train them to a point that they understand the nuances of different subject matters, they’re far more willing to go to stuff and trust you. —As told to Lia Picard

Photograph by The Sintoses

Draco Meowfoy

of All the Tropes Bookstore, with Kate McNeil

If Draco Meowfoy were a romance trope, he’d be “enemies to lovers”: cynical at first, but eventually desperate for your love. As the bookstore overlord, he keeps watch while I’m working and has even amassed a fan club. People get pretty upset on the days I leave him at home.

You can tell Draco’s fancy just by looking at him. He’s a cross between a Ragdoll and a Maine Coon, so he’s high pedigree, just like his namesake: I named him after the fan fiction version of Malfoy, who’s less abrasive than the canon character [from the Harry Potter series]. Think more grumpy sunshine and less Death Eater.

I’d been toying with the idea of a bookstore cat for a while, and Draco pretty much nailed his audition when the Atlanta Humane Society brought him by All the Tropes. We’ve only had him a few months, but he’s definitely had a positive impact on the store. People pop in to give him treats and pets, and foot traffic is never bad for a local bookstore. —As told to Sarra Sedghi

Photograph by The Sintoses

Humphrey

of Joyous Acres, with Joy Lim Nakrin

Humphrey was found on the side of the road when he was seven months old and was brought to Save the Horses. The owner is vegan and couldn’t resist helping an animal in need. Humphrey’s not a potbelly pig, like most pet pigs; he’s a heritage meat breed. We think he somehow escaped slaughter.

I played with him every day, and after a week I had taught him to sit. I didn’t know anything about pigs, but I thought he was absolutely adorable, and I just had to take him home. We have a senior therapy program where seniors visit our farm, Joyous Acres, and interact with the animals (we have horses too). Humphrey brings a lot of smiles and laughs. Even though some of the seniors are in memory care, they’ll remember Humphrey.

At home, he has a dog bed in my bedroom and sleeps at the foot of the bed. He loves to cuddle—he’s a pet like any other pet. —As told to Lia Picard

Photograph by The Sintoses

Moe

of Party Animals Atlanta, with Jim Nark

Moe, our rock iguana, is one of my earliest rescues, so she’s been with the Party Animal pack a long time. I’m a zoologist with experience at Zoo Atlanta and the National Park Service, and Moe comes along when I give presentations at schools, festivals, and private parties.

She’s really come out of her shell over the years. Her original home wasn’t the best environment, and when I first adopted her, she’d fling poop and bite. It took a lot of training and trust to get to where she is now. If you want a pet iguana, I implore you to do your research first.

With her stony presence and bombastic side-eye, people can be a little intimidated by Moe at first. I usually bring her out near the end, and curious kids will line up for a chance to pet her. They’re respectful and gentle, and sometimes she’ll spark a significant reaction. A nonverbal student, for example, became extremely animated and outgoing after getting close to her, and his parents were so excited they called the teacher. I’ve been obsessed with animals since I was a kid, and I love that I get to work with them every day. —As told to Sarra Sedghi

This article appears in our June 2025 issue.

