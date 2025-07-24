28 ways to have a big time in Little Rock

Courtesy Arkansas.com

Little Rock is no stranger to national attention. All eyes turned to Arkansas’s capital when, in 1957, nine brave Black high school students crossed lines of protesters to effectively desegregate a public high school, putting an exclamation point on the civil rights movement.

The city found itself in the news again when Arkansas native Bill Clinton headquartered his 1992 presidential campaign here. National and international press descended on Little Rock, visiting its unique eateries and hangouts to gain insight into the candidate’s personality and history. After serving as the 42nd president of the United States, Clinton built his presidential library here, and a host of entities bear his family name.

For travelers who crave fresh air and open terrain, Little Rock delivers with impressive natural assets. The mighty Arkansas River runs through the city, and mountain peaks and foothills—complete with hiking and biking trails that range from accessible to challenging—frame the outskirts of town.

Little Rock may have a diminutive moniker (it was named after a small rock outcropping—”la petite roche”—that a group of French explorers used to denote its location). But don’t let that fool you. Arkansas’s most populous city is big on natural beauty, history, outdoor adventure, and travel-worthy art. Come along as we explore some of its most noteworthy offerings.

Courtesy Little Rock CVB

1.) Art in the Park

After its highly anticipated $142 million renovation in 2023, the 133,000-square-foot Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, set in lush MacArthur Park, stands tall among some of the nation’s best museums. But unlike many cultural sites of this caliber, admission is free. The original 1937 building is now joined with eight additions beneath a sculptural pleated concrete roof that doubles as a work of art. With a rotating permanent collection of more than 14,000 pieces spanning eight centuries (including the striking Dos Mujeres by Diego Rivera), there’s always something new to see.

Courtesy Arkansas.com

2.) Hop On

Get the lay of the land aboard the Metro Streetcar. Replica historic trolley cars traverse 3.4 miles of track connecting Little Rock and North Little Rock (technically two separate cities), stopping at key attractions such as the Clinton Presidential Library and Museum and River Market. Look for the 10-foot-tall black trolley signs at 15 stops around town. One thing you won’t find: A ticket meter—the service is fare-free.

3.) Easy Being Cheesy

Don’t tell Texas, Mexico, or Switzerland, but North Little Rock considers itself the “Birthplace of Cheese Dip,” thanks to the 1930s creation of hot queso by restaurateur Blackie Donnely. Regardless of who gets the credit, you reap the benefits, in the form of dozens of varieties of dips around the city. Get your fix at Dizzy’s Gypsy Bistro with the three-cheese “Le Petit Roche,” which has earned the top prize at the city’s annual World Cheese Dip Championship.

4.) Top Notch

Stretch your legs just 20 minutes northwest of downtown at sprawling Pinnacle Mountain State Park. While a challenging trek up the rocky, roughly one-mile path to the 1,011-foot summit affords excellent views of the Arkansas River Valley, there’s plenty to enjoy, regardless of your appetite for exertion. Pick your path among 33 miles of trails (including 19 designated for mountain biking). A particular favorite for families is the stroller-friendly, cypress-lined, half-mile Kingfisher Trail along the serene Little Maumelle River.

Courtesy Arkansas.com

5.) The House That Bill Built

Learn about Little Rock’s most famous son and the 42nd U.S. president at the William J. Clinton Presidential Library and Museum. This glass-enclosed, modernist complex features a replica of the Oval Office and houses the presidential limousine, 14,000 books, 78,000 pages of official records, and more than 100,000 artifacts from Clinton’s tenure. Be sure to snap a photo of yourself sitting in the president’s chair in a reproduction of the Cabinet Room.

Courtesy Little Rock CVB

6.) Deep Roots

With produce, meats, and artisan ingredients from more than 50 Arkansas farms on the menu, The Root Cafe fulfills its mission of “building community through local food.” Eclectic, country-chic decor welcomes guests for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, with favorites including the deviled egg-salad sandwich, breakfast banh mi, and spicy chicken and dumplings. Wash it down with a small-batch Natural State ginger soda, crafted nearby.

Courtesy Arkansas.com

7.) Suite Life

For a luxurious, centrally located stay, you can’t do better than the Capital Hotel, overlooking the Arkansas River and steps from the Clinton Library. Built in 1872, the original cast-iron facade, stately marble columns, and two-story lobby crowned with stained glass welcome guests to make themselves at home in one of 94 rooms and suites. Fun fact: President Ulysses S. Grant stayed here and is rumored to have had the elevator modified to accommodate his favorite horse.

Courtesy Little Rock CVB

8.) The Bridges of Pulaski County

It’s impossible to miss the “Six Bridges,” a famous element of the downtown landscape. These six—Interstate, Main Street, Clinton Presidential Park, Big Dam, Broadway, and Junction (the latter four are walkable)—connect Little Rock with North Little Rock over the mighty Arkansas River. Visit during the day for sweeping city views or at night to see some of them illuminated with thousands of LED lights.

Courtesy Arkansas CVB

9.) Raise a Glass

Enjoy happy hour at Rock Town Distillery, Arkansas’s first legal distillery since Prohibition. Founded in 2010, it uses grains from around the state to make its bourbon, rye, vodka, gin, and moonshine. Want to learn how the boozy magic happens? Take a guided behind-the-scenes tour led by one of the distillery’s “spirit guides.”

Courtesy Arkansas.com

10.) Landmark Site

Put yourself in the context of a seminal civil rights moment 70 years ago with a stirring, ranger-led tour of the Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site. In 1957, this school was the epicenter of desegregation when nine Black students came for classes, aided by the 101st Airborne. Explore the visitor center’s extensive collection of audio and video recordings, archival photos, and news coverage of this landmark, still an operating school.

Courtesy Little Rock CVB

11.) The Nine Who Dared

After touring Little Rock Central High, you may want to pause for reflection at the Little Rock Nine Monument, about 10 blocks away on the grounds of the Arkansas State Capitol. The life-size statues of the courageous students were sculpted and cast in bronze by Little Rock artist John Deering and are accompanied by quotes from each of the nine.

12.) All the President’s Meals

Though the original Doe’s Eat Place is located in Greenville, Mississippi, its Little Rock location gained national attention in 1992 as a hangout for then-candidate Bill Clinton’s staff during his presidential campaign (Clinton even sat for a Rolling Stone cover story interview here). Find a table and order from favorites such as hot tamales, corn fritters, hand-battered fried shrimp, and porterhouse steaks.

Courtesy Little Rock CVB

13.) Gathering Spot

Little Rock’s unofficial nightlife hub, River Market Entertainment District has something for everyone. It’s a downtown destination for music, from buskers on the street to concerts at Revolution Music Room to salsa and tango nights at Club 27. Guests 21 and older can walk around with boozy beverages purchased from participating local bars.

Courtesy Arkansas.com

14.) Test the Waters

Anglers and paddlers will find an outdoor paradise—complete with spotted bass, bald eagles, and white-tailed deer—at the Little Maumelle River Water Trail. For visitors who want a truly unique overnight experience, there’s a raised, pontoon-style camping platform surrounded by statuesque cypress trees. Snag a coveted reservation and float to sleep under a canopy of stars.

Courtesy Blue Cake

15.) Awesome Possum

Visitors may be dubious of the Arkansas Possum Pie, but it’s marsupial-free; the dessert’s layers of chocolate custard, cream cheese, and vanilla pudding simply resemble the colors of the opossum. Indulge in a particularly delicious version of the state’s signature dessert at Blue Cake (which merged with the perennially popular Honey Pies in 2019), where it comes topped with toasted meringue peaks and pecans.

Courtesy Little Rock CVB

16.) In the Bag

The world’s only museum dedicated to handbags, ESSE Purse Museum features a permanent collection of more than 4,000 pieces. As you browse satchels, clutches, and wristlets, you’ll explore both changing styles and women’s evolving roles in society. A shop stocked with all manner of purses for purchase ensures everyone can leave holding the bag.

17.) Al Fresco

Reserve a table on Brave New Restaurant’s riverside deck to enjoy sweeping city views, along with a top-notch meal. Known for its fine-dining plates and casual, come-as-you-are vibe, its menu includes maple- and mustard-glazed salmon, butter-broiled scallops, and beef tenderloin topped with red wine sauce, all plated to perfection.

Courtesy Arkansas.com

18.) Cultural Cornerstone

Learn about the African American experience in Arkansas at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, a museum dedicated to telling stories of excellence. Named for the Mosaic Templars of America, a fraternal organization founded here in 1883, the 35,000-square-foot destination showcases exhibits on important legislators and businesses that shaped the city; it is also home to the Arkansas Black Hall of Fame.

Courtesy Little Rock CVB

19.) Feast for the Eyes

Take to the streets to see the 10 outdoor works comprising the bike-friendly Downtown Art Trail. Check out the vibrant butterfly mural by French artist Youri Cansel, the 30-foot-tall aquatic Beneath the Surface work by Matt McLeod, and Jason Jones’ Playtime, an image of a red wagon overflowing with local hotspots that serves as an ode to a good time in Little Rock.

20.) Star Turn

Walk in the door of Star of India restaurant, and chances are you’ll hear owner Sami Lal call, “Welcome home!” Born in the Indian state of Punjab, Lal opened Arkansas’s first Indian restaurant in 1993. Since then, the casual eatery has cultivated a loyal following thanks to its standout biryani, samosas, and curries and was inducted into the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame in 2021.

21.) A River Runs Through It

Stretch your legs or prepare for a pedal session on the Arkansas River Trail (ART), one of the region’s premier outdoor attractions. Anchored by the Big Dam (the country’s longest pedestrian and cycling bridge) and the Clinton bridge, the 15.6 mile loop hugs both sides of the Arkansas River. Looking for a longer trek? The Two Rivers Bridge is a conduit to the 88-mile ART Grand Loop.

Courtesy Arkansas.com

22.) Architectural Gems

History and architecture buffs won’t want to miss the nine-square-mile Quapaw Quarter, one of Little Rock’s oldest residential areas. Named for the native Quapaw Indians, the quarter is made up of 15 unique National Historic Register Districts with more than 200 preserved buildings in Queen Anne, Craftsman, Colonial Revival, and Tudor Revival styles. Start at the antebellum Curran Hall to pick up driving directions for a self-guided tour.

Via @mappingourtracks

23.) Ornate Accommodations

If your tour of the historic Quapaw Quarter has you longing to stay, book a night or two at The Empress of Little Rock, a AAA Four Diamond hotel in the stately Victorian Hornibrook Mansion, built in 1888. Guests are sure to be charmed by the intricate wallpaper, vibrant stained glass, period antiques, wraparound porch, and plush bedding in the nine rooms and suites.

24.) Secret Sips

You’ll feel like an insider when you discover this clandestine bar. Head to George’s, the hip Italian restaurant located in the Heights neighborhood, and ask a staffer to point you to Barnaby, the tucked-away speakeasy behind the dining room. Claim a jade leather stool and order a seasonal cocktail such as the Flora Plenta with gin, lemon, bergamot-forward Italicus, and a snapdragon flower garnish.

25.) Retail Therapy

Give your credit card a workout and support local businesses with a shopping trip to SOMA, short for South Main, a walkable street packed with boutiques and galleries. Make time to look for stationery from local artists at Pink Olive, vintage finds and curiosities at Sweet Home Furnishings, quirky gifts at Moxy Modern Mercantile, creative T-shirts at AR-T’s, and works from emerging contemporary talents at Boswell Mourot Fine Art.

Courtesy Little Rock CVB

26.) Carved in Stone

Art lovers and tranquility seekers: Head to 33-acre Riverfront Park to spend time perusing the delightful Vogel Schwartz Sculpture Garden. It’s home to more than 90 sculptures, and landscape architects created natural “rooms” to give visitors different viewing experiences. Don’t miss standouts such as the life-like River Market Pig by Sandy Scott, perspective-bending Through the Looking Glass by Mark Leichliter, and abstract Retro Trees by Dale Rogers.

Courtesy Arkansas.com

27.) Hot on the Trail

Named for the protected western diamondback rattlesnakes that call the area home, the Rattlesnake Ridge Natural Area is a top destination for mountain biking. Though the current loop is only five miles (with additions planned), it’s packed with drops, jumps, and berms to get intermediate to expert bikers’ adrenaline pumping.

Via lostfortybrewing.com

28.) Tap In

Raise a perfectly poured pint at Lost Forty Brewing, a brand that’s won multiple World Beer Cup medals. Opened in 2014, the East Village neighborhood favorite always has a minimum of 10 brews on tap, such as its citrus-forward Rockhound IPA and its local honey–infused Love Honey Bock. If you like what you taste, pick up a six-pack to take home.

This article appears in the Spring 2025 issue of Southbound.