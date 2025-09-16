Chef Nick Wallace’s perfect day in Jackson, Mississippi

Chef Nick Wallace is familiar to foodies, having gained national attention as the winner of Food Network’s Chopped and as a contestant on Top Chef. Known for his fresh spin on Mississippi fare, he grew up on farmland in Edwards, 30 minutes west of Jackson. “I’ve been working in downtown Jackson for over 20 years. One thing that’s never changed is the food. I’m glad I’ve been there for the ups and downs,” says the entrepreneur behind Nick Wallace Culinary at Nissan Cafe and the soon-to-open Hen & Egg. “Now, we’re back on that climb again.”

RISE & SHINE

“Estelle Southern Table is the place for brunch. It has an open-kitchen concept. I know it’s bread-heavy, but my favorites are the lemon ricotta pancakes and the crispy chicken and waffles.”

GET INSPIRED

“I love the Mississippi Farmers Market on High Street on Saturdays. You can get pickled items, jams, and jellies. They have the Genuine MS store inside, so you can find a lot of locally made stuff, including my [Nick’s 26] seasoning, plus jewelry, hats, and cutting boards. It’s a great way to start your weekend.”

GROWTH SPURT

“The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum is rooted in my philosophy of food. They make sugarcane syrup, have chicken coops, and there’s a general store. In nice weather, it’s an ideal place to sit outside. It’s peaceful, almost like being out on a farm in the country, but you’re in the heart of Jackson.”

BRING THE HEAT

“You’ll find a lot of chefs eating at Spice Avenue, an Indian restaurant that sources local ingredients. I get the crispy naan with cheese and herbs, and the curry goat with lemon rice is one of the most amazing things. They nail it.”

SHOP AROUND

“I’m a fan of Studio Chane Screenprint Company in Fondren. We get a lot of our company’s embroidered shirts there, but you can also shop for his gear. The owner travels a lot and brings his knowledge back. It’s one of the top stores to visit.”

SWEET TREAT

“My family loves ice cream, and I don’t think you can find a better experience than Brent’s Drugs in the Fondren neighborhood. It’s an old diner. If I do a banana split, it’s a banana with peanut butter, vanilla ice cream, fudge, whipped cream, and peanuts. I don’t need anything else in this world.”

BUON APPETITO

“Pulito Osteria is only a few blocks from my commissary kitchen, so it’s convenient. They do a lot of scratch-made pastas. The orecchiette [with pancetta and n’duja ragu, Calabrian chili, smoked ricotta salata, and pistachios] is one of the best.”

BLUES TRAVELER

“Go to Martin’s Downtown and listen to some live music with some beer from local brewery Fertile Ground. Then walk across the parking lot to Hal & Mal’s for some more live music. Next, go to the Walk-In, a lounge and bar. You don’t need to drive because these three places are like 10 yards from each other.”

This article appears in the Summer 2025 issue of Southbound.