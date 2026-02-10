Clarksville, Tennessee, has a downtown district made for wandering

Illustration by Sara Mulvanny

It’s not as well-known as Tennessee’s other ‘villes, Nashville and Knoxville, but the state’s fifth-largest city is worth visiting for its reliably pink sunsets and a compact, walkable downtown district chock-full of independent shops, bars, and a central urban park. While wandering among the historical red-brick buildings, stop to admire the town’s diverse public art installations—particularly the sculptures that complement the many blocks of colorful murals.

INLAND ALOHA

When Arapaap opened in late 2021, it brought the concept of okazuya, a Japanese-style deli popular in Hawaii, to town. Build your own bento box, choosing from Spam musubi, fried rice, tempura, and daily specials, and do not skip the ube puff pastry.

THE GREEN LIFE

The small storefront of Pups Plants + Goods is deceptive; walk inside and the space is packed with a large selection of houseplants, vintage furniture, boho-style clothing, and gifts. The business emphasizes sustainability, with many secondhand products offered, and free potting services are available at the soil bar.

UNDER ONE ROOF

Funky art, antiques, clever T-shirts, and a family-friendly welcome center coexist at the Clarksville Collection, a quirky boutique on Franklin Street, one of the city’s best shopping avenues. Owner Jody Isaacs is the unofficial mayor of mercantile, welcoming visitors and directing them to the city’s gems.

LOCAL LORE

Housed in a former federal building and post office, the majestic Customs House Museum & Cultural Center features fine art and historical displays. Don’t miss the exhibit on Wilma Rudolph, a Clarksville native who overcame polio and went on to become the fastest woman in history at the 1960 Olympic Games.

SKY HIGH

Treat yourself to expansive views of the Cumberland River at Skyline 500 Bar, the city’s only rooftop bar. Head here to watch the sunset with a cocktail, or stop in for a nightcap and drunken cookies—chocolate chip cookies paired with bourbon dipping cream.

LISTEN HERE

Allot plenty of browsing time at AndVinyl Records, where you’ll find stacks of classic records, CDs, cassettes, and VHS tapes. All manner of music, well organized and catalogued, is available in this independent music shop, but punk and hip-hop reign.

STRAWBERRY FIELDS FOREVER

Once a road through the mayor’s wife’s strawberry fields, Strawberry Alley is a must-browse side street, home to Frozen Fuel ice cream (specializing in small-batch flavors, including dairy-free varieties), Mug Shot Coffee Co., and Strawberry Alley Ale Works brewpub. The street becomes an artist market the first Sunday of each month.

This article appears in the Winter 2026 issue of Southbound.