Eat Your Way Through 30A: Ample options for each meal of the day

DATE NIGHT!

Romance is in the air all along 30A. It’s easy to impress your better half at Alys Beach hotspot the Citizen—since opening in 2021, tables have been hard to come by. Designed by Khoury-Vogt Architects (the team behind the Alys Beach neighborhood), the restaurant’s facade mimics the neighborhood’s streamlined aesthetic, while the interior’s coffered ceilings, gold accents, and pops of bright blue lend big-city glamor. Don’t miss popular dishes like wood-grilled swordfish; the well-rounded wine list offers a lengthier-than-usual selection of bubbly options, perfect for toasting. For another design-forward experience, check out Surfing Deer. With its art deco exterior, it looks like it might belong in South Beach instead of Seagrove Beach. Inside, there are a number of romantic spots, from seats at the chandelier-crowned bar to a table on the patio lined with lighted pools and trickling fountains. Named in honor of Seagrove founder Cube McGee, who often played in the waves with his pet deer, the restaurant has a menu filled with throwback favorites like chilled jumbo shrimp and pesto pappardelle. Over in Grayton Beach, Roux 30A is a star on the rise. Tucked away in a nondescript office park, it offers a six-course tasting menu with thoughtful wine pairings in an intimate, 1,000-square-foot dining area. Meanwhile, sexy newcomer Gallion’s in Rosemary Beach solidifies its position as a date-night spot with its no-kids-allowed policy. Designed by local Erika Powell, its patterned wallpaper and pea-green padded-leather booths lend a Mad Men vibe. Start with a cocktail at the large quartz bar, then settle into a table for blistered shishito peppers, lemongrass-crusted ahi tuna, and housemade pistachio-rose ice cream. And if you don’t have time to make a reservation, don’t worry: Edward’s Fine Food and Wine, also in Rosemary Beach, is always first come, first served. It’s worth waiting for an al fresco table, where you can enjoy seared diver scallops and steak frites while watching the action along Main Street. Be sure to try the dark-chocolate flourless torte, a decadent (and shareable) creation.

Photo courtesy of Steve Mangum photography