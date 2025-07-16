Fashion designer Billy Reid’s favorite places in Florence, Alabama

Courtesy of Billy Reid

Louisiana native Billy Reid, founder and creative director of the eponymous fashion line, moved to his wife Jeanne’s hometown of Florence, Alabama, in 2001. Having lived downtown for nearly two decades, he’s had a front-row seat to the city’s transformation. “Back then, you could’ve shot a cannon down the street on a Saturday night; now you can’t find a parking place on a Tuesday,” says Reid. He credits the creative, eclectic community for making this North Alabama town such a special place to live and work. Here, the self-described homebody shares his favorite local spots for enjoying a day off.

MORNING KICKSTART

“Rivertown Coffee Co. has a great community feel. I drink regular coffee, sometimes a shot in the dark with cream, and get the breakfast wrap with tomatoes, egg, and cheese. I also love the muffuletta panini at lunch—it’s off the chain. I’m from South Louisiana, and those are hard to duplicate, but they do a good job.”

A RIVER RUNS THROUGH IT

“McFarland Park is often overlooked by those of us who live here, but it’s a beautiful park downtown. People come from out of town and take pictures of the barges going by. The city does a good job of keeping the parks clean and family friendly.”

BIG BAD BRUNCH

“My friend John Currence serves tomato gravy, which a lot of people don’t know about, at Big Bad Breakfast. My grandmother used to cook it for me every weekend, and I love it on my biscuits. It’s one of the only places I’ve seen it on a menu.”

SHOP LOCAL

“All the Best is one of my favorite places to pop into. It’s a small shop with well-curated vinyl records, sketchbooks, and cool local T-shirts.”

NOSTALGIC NOD

“Walking into Ye Ole General Store is like stepping back a few decades. You’ll find workwear, random vintage and deadstock, and interesting items like cool flashlights, hunting socks, and funky hats.”

SIMPLY IRRESTIBLE

“I can’t resist the cheeseburger at Odette. I also love the fried oysters and deviled eggs. They have a terrific bourbon menu, so I’ll get something straight depending on what they have. We’re incredibly fortunate to have a place like this in town.”

SET THE STAGE

“Shoals Community Theatre is a fantastic venue for live music. There’s nothing like a historic theater to bring the vibe. Abraham Alexander played there for [our brand’s annual fashion show] Shindig. I love the powerful acoustics of stripped-down performances.”

This article appears in the Spring 2025 issue of Southbound.