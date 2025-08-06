Meet the man who’s made a career of sharing a Louisville landmark’s history

Courtesy The Seelbach Hilton

Since opening in 1905, Louisville’s Seelbach Hilton has been a gathering spot for everyone from the cultured elite to gangsters, including Al Capone, who frequented the property during its Prohibition speakeasy heyday (allegedly coming and going through underground tunnels). If stepping inside the ornate lobby feels a bit like walking into a novel, there’s good reason: The site helped inspire F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925 work The Great Gatsby, a bragging right Louisville will celebrate with a series of centennial events this spring. As Johnson tells it, Fitzgerald met famed bootlegger George Remus at the Seelbach bar during breaks from his military posting at nearby Camp Taylor. He ultimately modeled the novel’s titular character, Jay Gatsby, after Remus. Fortunately, the Seelbach’s timeless charms can be experienced by all—not just novelists and crime bosses. Johnson shares tips for making the most of a stay.

Courtesy The Seelbach Hilton

Storied History

“I wrote a book on the history of the Seelbach, and the research helped validate and sharpen the stories I share on guided tours. We visit spaces like the Oakroom, formerly a gentleman’s billiard room, and talk about how until the 1930s, there were separate hotel entrances and parlors for men and women. I also tell the story of the Lady in Blue, believed to be the ghost of Patricia Wilson, who died at the Seelbach in July 1936.”

Courtesy The Seelbach Hilton

Must-See Room

“The Rathskeller room is my favorite room in the whole hotel. It opened in 1907 as a German beer garden and served as a USO during World War I, a speakeasy during Prohibition, and a jazz club in the 1980s. It’s now a wedding and event venue. If nothing is scheduled, we try to leave the doors open, so people can walk in and take pictures of the room and its famous walls, which are covered in ornate Rookwood Pottery.”

Where the Stars Stay

“We’ve had some really exceptional guests at the Seelbach since I started as a doorman in 1982. I’ve met celebrities like Whitney Houston, Neil Diamond, Boy George, and Tony Bennett, and I even had my picture taken with Kiss. Plus, the hotel has been a filming site for many movies, including The Insider with Al Pacino and Russell Crowe.”

Eat and Explore

“From the hotel, it’s easy to enjoy a walk on Main Street and explore the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory and the Frazier History Museum. If you go east, you’ll also come to Whiskey Row, a former warehouse district now home to distilleries and tasting rooms. Beyond that, I always encourage visitors to explore the Kentucky Derby Museum at Churchill Downs and breakfast or lunch at Wagner’s Pharmacy, which has a fantastic diner that’s featured in the movie Secretariat.”

This article appears in the Spring 2025 issue of Southbound.