Montage Palmetto Bluff: More than a place for celebrity weddings

Photo courtesy of Montage Palmetto Bluff

In September 2019, Justin and Hailey Bieber were married in a lavish ceremony at the Somerset Chapel at Montage Palmetto Bluff. If their recent social media posts are any indication, that union is up and down—but the site where they said their vows is solid. An easy four-hour drive from Atlanta (and 35 minutes from the Savannah airport), the Forbes Five-Star property in the South Carolina Lowcountry oozes Southern charm. Here are five reasons why Southerners should visit—and, perhaps, the Biebers should consider a marriage-reparation trip.

Photo courtesy of Montage Palmetto Bluff

It’s impossible not to slow down. From the moment you enter Palmetto Bluff, everything just feels calmer. Moss-draped live oaks shade the roads. Kids on bicycles pedal by. Even the hotel itself—a Colonial-style mansion surrounded by village homes and cottages—exudes gracious hospitality. Here, doing nothing has a name, “porching,” and it takes place from 3:30 to 4:30 every day. Pour yourself a cup of lemonade or iced tea, grab a chocolate-chip cookie, and relax on the hotel’s glass porch to wile away the afternoon.

Photo courtesy of Montage Palmetto Bluff

But you can still get your heart rate up. From its pool-facing fitness center with group-exercise classes, to its miles of nature trails for hiking and biking, the property offers plenty of ways to get a workout in. The Wilson Lawn & Racquet Club has eight tennis courts, plus six pickleball courts and even two croquet lawns. Arrange for a private lesson, or reserve a court for a friendly match. And the May River Golf Course is well known for its Jack Nicklaus Signature design, complete with PGA-certified golf instructors and professional caddies.

Photo courtesy of Montage Palmetto Bluff

There’s no beach, but plenty of watery fun. The resort’s three pools (including an adults-only lap pool) are popular hangout spots during the warm-weather months. But the real star of the show is the scenic May River bordering the property. Head to the marina to arrange for a dolphin tour, guided fishing trip, or sunset cruise. You can also kayak around the marshes or hop on a stand-up paddleboard to explore the tranquil tributaries. Another popular option is cruising in a duffy boat (kind of like a covered electric gondola) around the no-wake waterways snaking through the property. Keep an eye out for bald eagles and the occasional sunbathing alligator.

Photo courtesy of Montage Palmetto Bluff

The spa is sensational. With 13 treatment rooms and even a full-service salon, Spa Montage is a can’t-miss element of any trip to the resort. Separate men’s and women’s relaxation areas feature eucalyptus treatment rooms, redwood saunas, giant hot tubs with waterfall features, and cold-plunge pools. Treatment providers are exceptional, with many having decades of experience at the property. There are even teen facials and nail treatments for the younger set.

Photo courtesy of Montage Palmetto Bluff

Dining is an event. It’s easy to see why the resort’s signature River House restaurant has earned a AAA Four Diamond Award. Not only is the food (think Japanese Wagyu beef and local game such as venison tenderloin) top-notch, the service is equally outstanding. And the setting, a restored mansion with floor-to-ceiling views of the May River, is the sort of place memories are sealed in time. Another special restaurant, if you’re lucky enough to be invited by a member, is the private Canoe Club, which also offers river views and Lowcountry fare within a wood-paneled space replete with the sounds of Frank Sinatra. Wherever you dine, find your way to the River House’s basement and see if you can locate Hush, the resort’s speakeasy. Inside the intimate, dimly lit space, longtime bartenders Connor and Guy will shake up any cocktail you’re craving, or they’ll offer expert suggestions for a new drink to try. Glass in hand, toast your trip to the Montage Palmetto Bluff—and wish the Biebers the best.

Photo courtesy of Montage Palmetto Bluff