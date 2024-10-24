My South: Actor Wyatt Russell on Georgia’s Lake Oconee

Illustration by Colleen O'Hara

Before I had worked a bunch in Georgia, I was filming for Table 19, which we shot at the Ritz-Carlton on Lake Oconee. At the time, I didn’t know there was much lake culture in Georgia, and I thought, this place is beautiful. I grew up on lakes, so they make me feel at home. The Ritz has been my family’s go-to hotel every trip since. The grounds are incredible, and it’s so family-friendly. There are walking trails, sporting clays, and you can even rent a boat right on the property. They run a tight ship—no pun intended. For food, Linger Longer Steakhouse is really nice. Gaby’s by the Lake has great burgers and a covered terrace, and the Lake House Gastropub just down the road is really good, too. They’re all right on the water, and sipping a few drinks lakeside is my favorite thing to do. I don’t know how you could have a bad time at one of those places—the ambience is unbeatable. The golf in the area is just incredible, too—some of the best golfing in Georgia. Each course I’ve been to is stunning and has unique design elements. Harbor Club is really good and so is Kingdom at Reynolds, which is a practice facility where they’ll special-fit you for any clubs you want. Greensboro also has an impressive arts community. There’s an unbelievable antique mall there called Pinch of the Past Architectural Antiques that my wife and I love. It’s great for when you’re wondering, What am I feeling? Does that old ’70s beer sign or airplane propeller prop speak to me? I don’t know, but I want it. I’m a big lamp guy, personally, and there’s always fun stuff to get there.

Wyatt Russell stars in the upcoming Marvel film Thunderbolts (May 2025) and is the cofounder/co-owner of canned cocktail brand Lake Hour.

This article appears in the Fall 2024 issue of Southbound.