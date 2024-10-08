Relive the heyday of equestrian culture at this South Carolina training track

Photography by Lauren Fanning

When Gilded Age glitterati traveled south to escape the Northeast winters in the late 19th century, they brought an indulgent lifestyle and a penchant for equestrian pursuits. Aiken, South Carolina, became known as a winter colony for wealthy sojourners—and a training ground for their racehorses. In the 1940s and ‘50s, horses owned by the rich and famous (think Walter Chrysler, Elizabeth Arden, and Louis B. Mayer) were kept at Aiken Training Track, a one-mile course inspired by Lexington, Kentucky’s Keeneland racecourse. “Train here, win anywhere” is the track’s motto, and historically, it’s been a solid bet, producing 40 national champions. These days, Aiken hosts a plethora of fall and spring events, including matches at Aiken Polo Club and Fall Steeplechase at Aiken Steeplechase racecourse on November 23. But the training track hearkens to that golden age when the area’s equestrian culture really took root. As a majestic reminder of the site’s heritage, the iconic live oak in the track’s infield is the final resting place of Blue Peter, who was sired by the famed War Admiral and raced for numerous wins in 1948. After succumbing to illness at the track in 1950, the beloved Thoroughbred was mourned nationwide and buried under the oak, now known as Blue Peter’s Tree.

This article appears in the Fall 2024 issue of Southbound.