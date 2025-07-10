This riverside retreat near Charleston has in-room soaking tubs and serene marsh views

Courtesy of the Dunlin

A peaceful feeling sets in several miles before pulling up to the Dunlin, the new Auberge Resorts Collection property on Johns Island, South Carolina. Quiet, winding roads lined with moss-draped live oaks lead the way to the Kiawah River resort located just 20 miles from Charleston—close enough to the city’s world-class dining and shopping but just far enough to feel the natural seclusion.

The Dunlin’s cottage-inspired design is upscale but not pretentious: Suites decorated in soft, mint green and natural tones feature massive, in-room soaking tubs and spacious living areas with electric fireplaces and cozy banquette nooks. Plush couches and coffee tables fill the Willett lobby bar, which serves as a living room–like gathering space below Linnette’s, the resort’s seafood-focused eatery. From the second-story restaurant and suite porches, the marsh views are simply spectacular, particularly when the sun hangs low in the sky, casting a warm glow on the spartina grass and gentle waters.

The scenery draws guests outdoors, and numerous experiences keep them there, such as guided moonrise paddles around the salt marsh, birding expeditions, and visits with the friendly farm animals at the Goatery, (including the namesake goats who keep the resort stocked with milk and cheese). But when it comes time for a little R&R, the Aster Spa, inspired by the natural healing properties of aster honey sourced from local apiaries, provides the perfect shoreside spot to unwind.

Insider Intel

Lead bartender Juleon Schneider shares his favorite spots around Charleston and its nearby islands

“I love to drop my kayak into the inlets around James Island. It’s the perfect way to slow down, fish a little, or just relax in nature. There’s something so nurturing about being out with the dolphins.”

“In Charleston, I recommend Costa, where I used to work. The Italian-inspired Motto Guzzi is a favorite drink I helped create. It features an Earl Grey–infused tequila with acidified orange juice and a thyme sprig.”

“There are plenty of relaxing places to golf and take in the scenery in the area. My favorite courses are Shadowmoss and Charleston Municipal Golf Course on James Island.”