Vicksburg, Mississippi, offers delightful local shopping and classic Southern eats

Illustration by Debora Islas

Perched high on a bluff with sweeping views of the Mississippi River sits Vicksburg. That very bluff is what made the city so challenging for the Union to capture during the 47-day Civil War battle of the same name. Today, Vicksburg’s rich history is always on display as stately Greek Revival mansions sit alongside colorful shotgun homes. A stroll down Washington Street reveals charming boutiques and restaurants housed in original brick buildings. Vicksburg is a town that makes the most of its nooks and crannies with plenty to discover for history buffs and small-town enthusiasts alike.

Inn Style

Anchuca Historic Mansion & Inn makes a stunning first impression with its classical columns and sunny hue. The 1830s guest rooms hearken to an era of elegance and lavish decor, while a separate inn on the property offers modern accommodations. Each morning for breakfast, guests are treated to specialties such as warm banana bread and crispy bacon.

Icing on the Cake

Walnut Hills Restaurant attracts both locals and visitors with warm hospitality and Southern favorites. At lunch, the 1880s home fills with light, and guests feast on classics like fried chicken and blackened catfish. Saving room for an oversized piece of house-made strawberry crunch cake is mandatory.

Pop of Fun

Fun fact: Coca-Cola was first bottled in Vicksburg at the Biedenharn Candy Company. The family preserved the building’s legacy by turning it into the Biedenharn Coca-Cola Museum and furnishing it with Coke collectibles, including vintage trays spanning decades. On the way out, top off your visit with a Coke float.

Think Small

At the foot of the hill in a restored train depot, the Old Depot Museum contains hundreds of tiny but mighty treasures. The impressive collection includes model trains running over bridges and through diminutive villages, model ships, toy cars, and a replica of the Vicksburg battlefield.

Hit the Books

Inside locally owned Lorelei Books, a petite shop made even cozier with brick walls and reading alcoves, awaits a well-curated selection of new titles for adults and children. There’s a sizable selection of Civil War and Mississippi history books for those hoping to continue their education beyond the trip.

Dinner and a Show

Spectacular sunsets over the Mississippi River are part of the experience at 10 South Rooftop, which serves up Creole-influenced pub fare. Standouts include dirty rice fritters with comeback sauce and redfish with mashed potatoes, crawfish, and green-onion butter.

Artsy Enclave

Tucked in an upstairs location above Washington Street, Attic Gallery—the state’s oldest independent gallery—proudly displays work by Mississippi folk artists. Every inch of the store is covered in pieces inspired by the region, whether it’s colorful chickens, whimsical portraits, or earthy pottery.

This article appears in the Spring 2024 issue of Southbound.