Weekend Getaway Guide: Biloxi, Mississippi

Named after the Native American tribes who originally inhabited the land as early as 8000 BCE, Biloxi was officially established in 1699 by Pierre Le Moyne D’Iberville as the first French settlement in the Mississippi Valley. Today, it’s known for its towering casino resorts offering endless entertainment and round-the-clock gambling, but you needn’t be a high roller to enjoy this coastal community. Known as the Seafood Capital of the World in the early 1900s, Biloxi is brimming with fresh-catch restaurants and eager to share its historic schooners and nautical instruments at the Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum. Back in town, the renowned Ground Zero Blues Club brings you up close with celebrated musicians, and come October, Biloxi hosts what USA Today calls the number one annual car show in the U.S., Cruisin’ the Coast. So whether you’re there for the slot machines, the shrimp and grits, or the vintage cars, odds are you’ll have a good time.

FRIDAY

Courtesy Coastal Mississippi

CHECK-IN ➞ Mere steps from the beach, the White House Hotel offers a boutique escape away from the flashy high-rise casinos in a stately, white-columned 1890 mansion. Formerly the private home of Walter and Cora White, it evolved over the years into a boarding house and then a full hotel after the tourism boom of the 1920s. Though it holds more than 130 years of history, it doesn’t show its age, with modern decor and amenities, along with an ocean-facing pool. Ongoing renovations and additions will include 49 new rooms with French doors and balconies, as well as a full refresh of the on-site restaurant, Cora’s.

EVENING ➞ Hop onto Beach Boulevard for a quick drive over to dinner at centrally located Catch 110. One of the city’s newest restaurants, this surf-and-turf eatery with a loungey vibe serves dishes such as creamy crab au gratin and elk tenderloin with a blackberry balsamic reduction (and the complimentary cheddar biscuits are a highlight).

Even if slot machines and blackjack tables aren’t your thing, it’s worth at least stepping inside some of the sprawling casinos with their grand atriums. Top spots include Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, Hard Rock Biloxi, and Golden Nugget. All three feature live entertainment (including concerts and full theater productions), numerous restaurant and nightlife options, and splashy pools, in addition to hundreds of gaming opportunities.

SATURDAY

MORNING ➞ Fuel up for the day at downtown Greenhouse Biloxi, an artsy, female-owned cafe with an unmissable, pink-painted facade. The homemade sweet-potato biscuit sandwich, stuffed with pimento cheese, ham, and a fried egg, is an excellent breakfast choice; pair it with a specialty sip, such as the Age of Aquarius peanut butter and honey latte or the Biloxi Fog, made with earl grey tea and orange syrup.

Photo by Eddie Robinson

After breakfast, set sail on a Biloxi Shrimping Trip to learn firsthand about the area’s historic industry. The 70-minute cruise is not only instructive, but also interactive, with a trawling demonstration that allows visitors to see or even hold some of the net’s bounty.

Back on dry land, make your way to the architecturally stunning, Frank Gehry–designed Ohr-O’Keefe Museum, which showcases the life and art of Biloxi native George Ohr, aka “the Mad Potter.” The prolific ceramic artist’s groundbreaking work largely went unrecognized until well after his death. Admire the iconic, thin folds and twists of Ohr’s unglazed clay vessels and his Burned Babies, salvaged pieces from an 1894 fire that destroyed his studio.

AFTERNOON ➞ Stop for lunch at Shaggy’s, a coastal Mississippi favorite. The oceanfront restaurant offers plenty of patio seating overlooking the beach, so settle in and order the signature royal red shrimp roll (think of it as the Biloxi version of a classic New England lobster roll) or any of the fresh-caught seafood platters.

Courtesy Coastal Mississippi

Next, head back downtown for a bit of afternoon shopping and sightseeing. Pop into Marley’s Music for reasonably priced used records, Cornerstone Boutique for silk dresses and stylish hats, and Vintage Roots for a well-curated selection of antiques, from patterned Pyrex dishes to collectible trinkets. Gallery 782 artist co-op sells locally made art (paintings, pottery, jewelry— you name it) at all price points, making it great for stocking up on gifts. Be sure to check out the small-but-mighty Coastal Mississippi Mardi Gras Museum to learn about Biloxi’s celebrations since the early 20th century and marvel at the flamboyantly bejeweled outfits (you can even play dress-up with some of the glittering robes and feathered hats in the back room).

For a pre-dinner drink, Fly Llama Brewing is an ideal choice. Its range of creative beverages will delight all palates, with inventive hard seltzers in flavors like muscadine and pickle, margarita-inspired sours complete with Tajin rims, and nonalcoholic options such as a dry-hopped green tea.

Courtesy Coastal Mississippi

EVENING ➞ Dinner at White Pillars is a real treat. James Beard Award semifinalist Chef Austin Sumrall helms the Southern farm-to-table favorite, crafting one-of-a-kind, flavorful dishes such as Nashville-style hot fried oysters with housemade pickles and Alabama white barbecue sauce, crispy Caesar Brussels sprouts, and wood-grilled Gulf fish with crawfish curry.

Courtesy Coastal Mississippi

Finish the night at Ground Zero Blues Club, the Biloxi outpost of Morgan Freeman’s famous music establishment that showcases local blues acts in a lively setting (plus, they have a full food menu if you’re still feeling snacky). It’s a packed house even on weeknights, so be sure to grab tickets ahead of time.

SUNDAY

MORNING ➞ Beginning around 1975, the U.S. saw an influx of Vietnam War refugees coming into the country, with a large number seeking out the Gulf Coast for its familiar subtropical climate and fishing industry. The flourishing Vietnamese community drew the Nguyen family to Biloxi, where they opened breakfast-and-lunch spot Le Bakery in 1982. Today it’s a local grab-and-go favorite, serving up a wide assortment of fresh-made, fruit-filled pastries and loaded banh mi sandwiches. Grab a raspberry (or guava or chocolate) Danish, then sit at one of the picnic tables for a quick breakfast in the sunshine.

Courtesy Coastal Mississippi

Use your last hour or two in Biloxi to dive deeper into the coast’s shrimping and fishing history at the Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum. Three light-filled floors of exhibits include vintage vessels, antique equipment, and an extensive timeline that walks visitors through the local marine history, putting it into context of what was happening around the country and the world.

• • •

DAY TRIPS

Three coastal Mississippi destinations a short drive away

Artsy Enclave

Just across the Biloxi Bay Bridge lies Ocean Springs, a sweet, small town with a creative spirit. Visit the whimsical Walter Anderson Museum of Art, experience creative fine dining at Vestige, and shop for stunning blown glass and pottery at Hillyer House.

Fresh-Air Fun

Twenty miles from Biloxi, Pascagoula offers outdoorsy activities along with a vibrant downtown. Kayak along the Pascagoula River, the largest free-flowing river system in the contiguous U.S., or sip on cocktails at the Hancock rooftop bar.

Quaint Charm

A 45-minute drive down the coastline, Bay St. Louis is a seaside community home to dog-friendly beaches and locally owned shops and restaurants, including beloved antique and flower store the French Potager and Mockingbird Cafe, a brunch favorite.

This article appears in the Fall 2025 issue of Southbound.