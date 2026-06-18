Weekend Getaway Guide: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Vast longleaf pine forests dominate the landscape of Hattiesburg, which sits in the heart of South Mississippi’s Pine Belt region. In the late 1800s, as rail and logging industries began developing the area’s resources, the city emerged as an economic hub. Named for Harriet “Hattie” Hardy, the founder’s wife, it went on to become home to the University of Southern Mississippi and eventually a bustling city of 50,000 people. Trains still play an active role (it’s a stop on Amtrak’s Crescent Line), but it’s also an easy road-trip exit off Interstate 59. Nearby De Soto National Forest and annual arts and music events, such as FestivalSouth and Hubfest, make it a worthy addition to any Southern bucket list.
FRIDAY
CHECK IN ➞ In a town built on yellow pine timber, it makes sense to sleep among the trees. Enter: Longleaf Piney Resort, a glamping retreat featuring eight tiny homes, two larger cabins, and a small lake, all tucked in the woods and surrounded by countryside. All accommodations come with a firepit, Wi-Fi, heat/air, and basic modern amenities. Despite the secluded feel, it’s a straightforward drive from downtown Hattiesburg and a stone’s throw to mile marker 10 of the Longleaf Trace, a 44-mile paved “rails-to-trails” path frequented by runners, bikers, walkers, and horseback riders.
SATURDAY
AFTERNOON ➞ Sit down for a blue-plate lunch alongside locals at the Midtowner. The fried chicken gets a lot of love, but any meal that comes with a cathead biscuit is sure to please. Afterwards, set your navigation for the Mobile-Bouie neighborhood to delve into Hattiesburg’s Black history. Within the Sixth Street Museum District, you’ll find historical spots such as the Eureka School, one of the state’s first brick schools for African American students, and Smith Drug Company, a former pharmacy built in 1925 where you can grab a malt or milkshake from the soda fountain while browsing old photos and memorabilia. Nearby, the Lucky Rabbit is a treasure trove of antique finds that fill every nook and cranny of its 40,000-square-foot space. Be sure to check out the “Pyrex Bus” stocked with the colorful vintage containers.
When happy hour calls, Twin Forks Wine + Provisions answers with complimentary wine and cheese tastings on Fridays and Saturdays. Take a seat on the outdoor patio, or bring your wine for a walk, as the establishment is located within the city’s “to-go cup” district. EVENING ➞ Let dinner plans include a much-loved stop on the Hatties(Burger) Trail. Though there are more than 30 restaurants from which to choose, Sully’s has an intriguing bare-knuckle boxing backstory. Order the quarter-pound Light Weight or the robust Knock Ya Silly Philly burger that comes topped with shaved sirloin and sauteed veggies, all dripping with queso. While you wait for your meal, delve into details of the epic 75-round fight between Hattiesburg native John L. Sullivan and Jake Kilrain in 1889. Before you call it a night, head to the Mahogany Bar (aka the Hog) in Midtown for laid-back ambience and excellent mixed drinks. Located inside Crescent City Grill, it continues to win FestivalSouth’s annual Best of the Pine Belt awards.
SUNDAY
MORNING ➞ Rise and shine with a fresh bagel from retro-themed Southbound Bagel and Coffee Shop. Favorite flavors range from sweet (chocolate chip) to savory (cheddar jalapeño). Don’t skip town before dropping by T-Bones Records and Cafe for a midmorning latte or London fog and a browse through the vinyl bins, merch, and books. The vaunted shop has been around for 20 years, and people come from miles away for its Record Store Days, open-mic nights, and listening parties. Close out your Hub City weekend with a visit to the Hattiesburg Zoo in Kamper Park. In addition to featuring animals from all parts of the world (from Malayan tigers to Chilean flamingos), it also offers a splash pad, ropes course, and areas where you can pet and feed wallabies, emus, giraffes, and more.
DAY TRIPSThree Mississippi towns worth the drive
Laurel
Meridian This walkable city is home to Mississippi’s oldest restaurant, Weidmann’s, open since 1870. It’s also where you’ll find the nation’s longest-running music festival, dedicated to favorite son Jimmie Rodgers, the Father of Country Music.
Gulfport Ancient live oaks, fresh seafood, and sandy stretches make Gulfport a great introduction to the coastal region. Peruse the Arts Center, then enjoy dinner and drinks at the brand-new Siren Social Club inside Hotel Vela.