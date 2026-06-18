Weekend Getaway Guide: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Vast longleaf pine forests dominate the landscape of Hattiesburg, which sits in the heart of South Mississippi’s Pine Belt region. In the late 1800s, as rail and logging industries began developing the area’s resources, the city emerged as an economic hub. Named for Harriet “Hattie” Hardy, the founder’s wife, it went on to become home to the University of Southern Mississippi and eventually a bustling city of 50,000 people. Trains still play an active role (it’s a stop on Amtrak’s Crescent Line), but it’s also an easy road-trip exit off Interstate 59. Nearby De Soto National Forest and annual arts and music events, such as FestivalSouth and Hubfest, make it a worthy addition to any Southern bucket list.

FRIDAY

Courtesy Visit Hattiesburg CHECK IN ➞ In a town built on yellow pine timber, it makes sense to sleep among the trees. Enter: Longleaf Piney Resort, a glamping retreat featuring eight tiny homes, two larger cabins, and a small lake, all tucked in the woods and surrounded by countryside. All accommodations come with a firepit, Wi-Fi, heat/air, and basic modern amenities. Despite the secluded feel, it’s a straightforward drive from downtown Hattiesburg and a stone’s throw to mile marker 10 of the Longleaf Trace, a 44-mile paved “rails-to-trails” path frequented by runners, bikers, walkers, and horseback riders.

Courtesy Visit Hattiesburg

EVENING ➞ Come ready to chow down on creative Asian fusion fare at Big Trouble in Little China, the restaurant is the latest endeavor for chef Jeremy Noffke, who also serves as head chef of Come ready to chow down on creative Asian fusion fare at Big Trouble . Taking its name from the 1986 film, the restaurant is the latest endeavor for chef Jeremy Noffke, who also serves as head chef of Southern Prohibition Brewing (a popular brewpub also worth a visit). The steamed buns and familiar favorites like orange chicken are excellent, but Noffke’s quirky takes on fried rice—either “dirty” (with shrimp, sausage, and pork rinds) or “BCB” for bacon cheeseburger—favor the bold. An artfully designed seating area adds to the experience, but a stool at the bar offers a prime view of the lively open kitchen.

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Follow dinner with a show at downtown’s Saenger Theatre . Originally a 1920s movie palace, it’s one of only a handful of century-old theaters still standing and is a beloved venue for all manner of performing arts. Catch a (Not So) Silent Movie event to experience the sounds of the massive pipe organ reverberating through the 978-seat theater while a vintage film plays on the big screen.

SATURDAY

MORNING ➞ Grab a complimentary pedal bike from Longleaf Piney Resort, and enjoy a ride on the Longleaf Trace, which stretches from Hattiesburg to Prentiss, Mississippi, and winds through large tracts of farmland and small communities. Pause to watch for wildlife at Denbury Beaver Pond, or stretch your legs on a short hike at the Grab a complimentary pedal bike from Longleaf Piney Resort, and enjoy a ride on the Longleaf Trace, which stretches from Hattiesburg to Prentiss, Mississippi, and winds through large tracts of farmland and small communities. Pause to watch for wildlife at Denbury Beaver Pond, or stretch your legs on a short hike at the Lake Thoreau Environmental Center

Courtesy Visit Hattiesburg

MasterChef contestant Katie Dixon prepares fresh and nutrient-packed smoothies, hearty bowls, and sandwiches. Afterwards, fuel up with a plant-based breakfast at Birdie’s , set in the demonstration kitchen of an old appliance store, where formercontestant Katie Dixon prepares fresh and nutrient-packed smoothies, hearty bowls, and sandwiches.

For the remainder of the morning, check out stops along the Hattiesburg Public Art Trail , which features abstract sculptures, nearly 70 murals, and vibrantly painted utility boxes. Don’t miss downtown’s Pocket Museum , a delightfully playful alleyway that invites visitors to peer into the miniature worlds of a pocket-sized art gallery, theater, and other whimsical vignettes.

Courtesy Visit Hattiesburg AFTERNOON ➞ Sit down for a blue-plate lunch alongside locals at the Midtowner. The fried chicken gets a lot of love, but any meal that comes with a cathead biscuit is sure to please. Afterwards, set your navigation for the Mobile-Bouie neighborhood to delve into Hattiesburg’s Black history. Within the Sixth Street Museum District, you’ll find historical spots such as the Eureka School, one of the state’s first brick schools for African American students, and Smith Drug Company, a former pharmacy built in 1925 where you can grab a malt or milkshake from the soda fountain while browsing old photos and memorabilia. Nearby, the Lucky Rabbit is a treasure trove of antique finds that fill every nook and cranny of its 40,000-square-foot space. Be sure to check out the “Pyrex Bus” stocked with the colorful vintage containers.

When happy hour calls, Twin Forks Wine + Provisions answers with complimentary wine and cheese tastings on Fridays and Saturdays. Take a seat on the outdoor patio, or bring your wine for a walk, as the establishment is located within the city’s “to-go

cup” district.



EVENING ➞ Let dinner plans include a much-loved stop on the Hatties(Burger) Trail. Though there are more than 30 restaurants from which to choose, Sully’s has an intriguing bare-knuckle boxing backstory. Order the quarter-pound Light Weight or the robust Knock Ya Silly Philly burger that comes topped with shaved sirloin and sauteed veggies, all dripping with queso. While you wait for your meal, delve into details of the epic 75-round fight between Hattiesburg native John L. Sullivan and Jake Kilrain in 1889. Before you call it a night, head to the Mahogany Bar (aka the Hog) in Midtown for laid-back ambience and excellent mixed drinks. Located inside Crescent City Grill, it continues to win FestivalSouth’s annual Best of the Pine Belt awards.

SUNDAY