What to see, eat, and do in Fairhope, Alabama

Illustration by Tammy Chew

The name Fairhope suits this charming small town with a history rooted in hopeful ideals: In 1894, it was originally established as a utopian society made up of 28 populists, social reformers, adventurers, and their children. The eclectic group aspired to create a single-tax colony with no social hierarchy, in which land and utilities were communally owned, and Fairhope residents’ pride in their community is still evident today. Downtown, flowers are planted as far as the eye can see: lining the curbs, hanging in baskets, even topping the sidewalk garbage bins. At night, trees are illuminated with twinkling string lights. Manicured parks lead the way to peaceful beaches along Mobile Bay. But perhaps most intriguing is Fairhope’s summer jubilee: a rare and unpredictable phenomenon during which thousands of fish, shrimp, and crabs wash up on the bay’s eastern shore for easy gathering—another way the community continues their tradition of coming together and enjoying the land they share.

Dreamy B&B

Jubilee Suites’ nine spacious guestrooms provide an ideal spot to call home for a few days, but the common areas are where the luxury property’s hospitality really shines. Made-to-order breakfast is best enjoyed on the back porch with bay views, and sunset happy hours are hosted by the firepit most evenings.

Destination Dining

Once featured on Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Sunset Pointe gets a lot of love for its seasonal grilled or fried snapper throats and picturesque waterfront setting at Fly Creek Marina, while its popular sister restaurant Panini Pete’s serves beignets and sammies in French Quarter–style digs downtown.

Books and Bevs

Open since 1968, Page & Palette is more than just an independent bookstore—it’s a gathering space. Past the bookshelves stocked with local titles and bestsellers lies Latte Da, a popular coffee shop with an ice cream counter, as well as the Book Cellar, a bar with literary-themed cocktails that doubles as a small music venue.

Art Enclave

Fairhope is known for its arts and crafts, so a stop at Eastern Shore Art Center, a gallery of locally made paintings, sculptures, and more, is a must. Visitors are welcome to purchase their favorite piece, but it’s just as nice to wander the rooms taking it all in.

Treasure Hunt

One of several vintage shops in the walkable business district, Copper Roof Antiques stocks loads of pre-loved gems, including period furniture sourced from 1800s homes, century-old postcards, and midcentury modern glassware.

Origin Story

The free Fairhope Museum of History inventively tells the town’s unique story with interactive exhibits, such as old photos made lifelike with 3-D glasses and a digital tree that shows what was happening around town based on each ring’s position on the trunk.

Gifts on Tap

The Happy Olive owner Sue Rusyniak curates a diverse selection of artisan olive oils and aged balsamics from all over the world, along with regional honeys, custom spice blends, and assorted gifts. The gourmet grocer also boasts homemade small-batch mustard on tap—it’s one of only a few sommelier-rated mustard makers in the country.

This article appears in the Summer 2024 issue of Southbound.