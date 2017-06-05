“I didn’t want to kiss my nephew with toxic lipstick!” So this Atlantan created a clean line.

Photograph by Caroline C. Kilgore

When makeup artist Sarah Biggers found out she was going to be an aunt in 2015, it made her take a harder look at her cosmetics. “I didn’t want to kiss my nephew with toxic lipstick!” she says. The Georgia Tech alum behind Biggers Beauty went to work on a cleaner line of cosmetics called Clove + Hallow. Her criteria: Products have to be cruelty-free, vegan, free of harsh chemicals, affordable, effective, and glam. This spring she introduced lipsticks and glosses. Expect foundation, blush, and more later this year.