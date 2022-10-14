My Style: Alex Delotch Davis

Photograph by Ben Rollins

With a mother who loves the arts and an exceedingly fashionable father, Alex Delotch Davis was certain to gravitate toward the beautiful things in life. A bold move away from a career in finance landed her as the manager of marketing and strategic partnerships at the High Museum of Art in 2019, where she leads the Driskell Prize and gala—the oldest national award celebrating Black art and artists.

Neighborhood Southwest Atlanta

The stories we tell My fashion choices are from a narrative perspective. I consider what I wear to be a part of the story I am trying to tell in that moment.

Journey to the Arts As a child in Baltimore, I was involved in community theater, and Mom always took us to local exhibits. As a teen, I discovered modeling and fell in love with all parts of fashion, including fashion show production. Although I was creative, my parents encouraged me to play it safe with my career. I went into finance. But then, I began volunteering in PR at an arts foundation and never looked back.

If I were an exhibit at the High

Title: The Way Forward

Medium: Video screen installation

Mission of Gallerie 88 Gallerie 88 is a digital media company that publishes an online magazine about art, fashion, and design that centers Black artists. I founded it in 2018 to create an aspirational presentation of Black culture.

ATL shopping Tootsies

Fall Essentials Knee-high boots, a good trench, turtleneck body suit

ATL designer love El Lewis, Chloé Kristyn, Misayo House

ATL spot du jour Rumi’s in Midtown

This article appears in our September 2022 issue.