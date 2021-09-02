My Style: Interior designer Rhonda Peterson and her daughter GiGi Peterson

Teen years can strain parents’ and children’s relationships. So, Rhonda Peterson and her daughter, GiGi, 16, started their lifestyle and fashion blog, GiGi and Rho, to openly discuss some of the challenges and build a community for other moms and daughters to chat. “What we realized,” they write, “is that we were being strengthened as individuals, as a mom and a daughter, and as women—one of maturity and one blossoming.”
Neighborhood
Riverdale
Girl power
Rhonda: GiGi’s generation understands that women are not one-dimensional. Not having us in the room, at the table, or a part of the conversation inhibits society’s progression as a whole.
Generational pet peeves
Rhonda: Crop tops! My mom hated them, too, so some things don’t change. And the influence of social media.
GiGi: Baggy clothes and untucked shirts
Brands that inspire
Ralph Lauren, Balenciaga, Dior, Bottega Veneta. GiGi is also fashion-crushing on Virgil Abloh, artistic director for Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection.
Family fun
High Museum, Atlanta Botanical Garden, and Piedmont Park
Off set
Rhonda: Anything creative and artistic—writing, reading, visiting museums
GiGi: Sketching, photography, acting, giving cooking a try
Style statement
Rhonda: Timeless, classic, a hint of spice
GiGi: Simple, classy, with a touch of fun and whimsy
Current obsession
Rhonda: Shirt dresses and oversized shirts that double as dresses; my Hermès cuffs
GiGi: Rings, flare jeans
Where’s my. . . ?
Rhonda: I do “borrow” her Moto leather jacket and the suede jacket with the fur, too.
GiGi: I’m always borrowing my mom’s turtlenecks.
Crossgeneration crush
Rhonda: Zendaya
GiGi: Diana Ross
This article appears in our August 2021 issue.