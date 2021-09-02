My Style: Interior designer Rhonda Peterson and her daughter GiGi Peterson

Photograph by Ben Rollins

Teen years can strain parents’ and children’s relationships. So, Rhonda Peterson and her daughter, GiGi, 16, started their lifestyle and fashion blog, GiGi and Rho, to openly discuss some of the challenges and build a community for other moms and daughters to chat. “What we realized,” they write, “is that we were being strengthened as individuals, as a mom and a daughter, and as women—one of maturity and one blossoming.”

Neighborhood

Riverdale

Girl power

Rhonda: GiGi’s generation understands that women are not one-dimensional. Not having us in the room, at the table, or a part of the conversation inhibits society’s progression as a whole.

Generational pet peeves

Rhonda: Crop tops! My mom hated them, too, so some things don’t change. And the influence of social media.

GiGi: Baggy clothes and untucked shirts

Brands that inspire

Ralph Lauren, Balenciaga, Dior, Bottega Veneta. GiGi is also fashion-crushing on Virgil Abloh, artistic director for Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection.

Family fun

High Museum, Atlanta Botanical Garden, and Piedmont Park

Off set

Rhonda: Anything creative and artistic—writing, reading, visiting museums

GiGi: Sketching, photography, acting, giving cooking a try

Style statement

Rhonda: Timeless, classic, a hint of spice

GiGi: Simple, classy, with a touch of fun and whimsy

Current obsession

Rhonda: Shirt dresses and oversized shirts that double as dresses; my Hermès cuffs

GiGi: Rings, flare jeans

Where’s my. . . ?

Rhonda: I do “borrow” her Moto leather jacket and the suede jacket with the fur, too.

GiGi: I’m always borrowing my mom’s turtlenecks.

Crossgeneration crush

Rhonda: Zendaya

GiGi: Diana Ross

This article appears in our August 2021 issue.