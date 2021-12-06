My Style: Madolyn Ropell, Director of Accounts at Ampersand

Photograph by Ben Rollins

You get to wear literal art! is how Madolyn Ropell describes her love for fashion—admitting that her respect for the creativity, thoughtfulness, and love that go into creating garments sometimes makes her (unapologetically) the most overdressed person in a room. She is a master curator, drawing inspiration from both the past and present to create feminine and dreamy, yet powerful looks.

Neighborhood Chosewood Park

On clothing and kindness For me, clothing creates a safe space for self-exploration. I always want fashion to remain deeply personal and never materialistic. There is an inherent kindness to accepting ourselves and others in our current state.

On dressing up I believe in dressing completely for myself. I may be a little overdressed and over the top on occasion, but an important shift happens when we feel powerful and confident in all situations.

Brands that inspire Megan Huntz, Rouje, Simone Rocha, Cecilie Bahnsen, Molly Goddard

ATL hotspot Grant Park Farmers Market. Shopping local is key.

Style statement Obnoxious, Parisian, maximalist

ATL fashion destination The Chartreuse Women, a vintage clothing pop-up

Muse Jeanne Damas (founder of Rouje fashion studio)

Past-era inspo Jane Birkin, Francoise Hardy, all the French icons

Trip in a bag A book, notebook and pen, tin of anchovies, red lipstick

Go-to accessory Gold hoops

Structure or free flowing? Structure

Bootie or thigh-high? Thigh-high, but I prefer loafers.

This article appears in our November 2021 issue.