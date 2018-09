Photograph courtesy of the Madison Morgan CVB

Famously spared General Sherman’s torch, Madison is home to one of the state’s largest historic districts, which includes nearly 100 antebellum homes. The best time to admire its pristine Greek Revival, Romanesque Revival, and Victorian architecture is during the annual Tour of Homes & Gardens in May, when you can go inside privately owned homes as well as the town’s four house museums.

