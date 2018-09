Photograph by Caroline C. Kilgore

Georgia is arguably the peanut capital of the world, producing approximately half of the entire U.S. crop. In the South, we like them soft and salty, scooped from a steaming vat and served in a Styrofoam cup or paper bag. You’ll spot hand-scrawled signs for boiled peanuts across the state’s back roads, but our favorite is Fred’s Famous Peanuts, outside Helen, where you can pair a heaping scoop ($4, cash only) with a slushy frozen lemonade.

