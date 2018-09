Hippies use front door! From 1969 to 1973, members of the Allman Brothers Band lived—and jammed—in a circa-1900 Tudor-style Macon home. (Dickey Betts wrote “Blue Sky” and “Ramblin’ Man” in the kitchen.) Now a museum, “the Big House” features band memorabilia like instruments, hand-written notes, clothing, even bail slips. With luck, you’ll get the Cher lookalike docent.

