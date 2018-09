Pay homage to the eccentric Southern writer at her circa-1860 Plantation-style home in Milledgeville. Although O’Connor’s beloved peafowl companions are long gone, Andalusia Farm has a new peacock, Manley Pointer II. Inside, peck out a message on the vintage Royal Standard typewriter or read one of O’Connor’s stories on the grounds where it was written (copies provided).

