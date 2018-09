In the dusty heart of South Georgia farmland, find Jimmy Carter’s presidential campaign headquarters, a tiny wooden depot that now serves as a museum. Grab a peanut ice cream from Plains Peanuts across the street, then tour the 39th president’s modest boyhood farm. Carter still calls Plains home, and if you arrive before dawn most Sundays, you can hear him speak at Maranatha Baptist Church.

