Photograph courtesy of Rock City Gardens

Yes, you must “See Rock City” on Lookout Mountain. Part natural treasure and part retro amusement park, it offers breathtaking views, ancient rock formations, and bizarre exhibits of European folklore (gnomes, nursery rhyme characters) that glow in the caves under black lights. Opened in 1932, the wonderland is even said to have inspired Walt Disney himself.

Back to 50 Best Things to Do in Georgia