On the western edge of Lookout Mountain, Cloudland Cayon State Park is one of Georgia’s most scenic. Reserve one of the 10 canvas-topped yurts and you can immerse yourself in nature while remaining cozy as a bug. Make up your bunk (be sure to bring your own linens), and then hit the trails that meander around the rim and into the gorge below. On Saturdays there’s a ranger-led quarter-mile sunset stroll to a hidden west-facing vista overlooking the valley. Better yet, on some Fridays you can take an organized two-mile evening hike that ends under the stars.

