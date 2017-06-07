Sleep inside folk art wonderland Paradise Garden

Nearly 50 years ago, God inspired Howard Finster to build Paradise Garden, an enormous display of sculptures and paintings scattered among a mirror-covered tree house, a tornado of rusted bicycles, and a towering church. Now Airbnb makes it easy to spend the night there. The nonprofit that maintains the compound in Summerville, roughly 90 miles northwest of Atlanta, offers guests a cozy one-bedroom bungalow decorated by Atlanta’s Summer Loftin—and unlimited access to Finster’s creation. Take a midnight tour if you please, with garden cats Calvin and Hobbes underfoot.

